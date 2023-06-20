India-US shares ‘unprecedented trust’: PM Modi in his recent interview. Top quotes

All eyes will be on the ‘reinforcement of ties’, particularly in the defence sector, between India and the United States as Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for his landmark State visit. New Delhi is expected to complete its deals on the procurement of armed Predator drones as well as the permit to manufacture engines for advanced light combat aircraft in India during the visit.

Before leaving for the States, PM Modi gave an interview to the US-based Wall Street Journal and talked on a range of topics including India's foreign policy along with the country's effort to further develop modern and sustainable economy.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's recent interview to the daily:

I am the first prime minister to be born in free India, “And that’s why my thought process, my conduct, what I say and do, is inspired and influenced by my country’s attributes and traditions. I derive my strength from it.” I present my country to the world as my country is, and myself, as I am. There is an unprecedented trust between the leaders of the U.S. and India. India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and a role. The growing defence cooperation between two countries is an important pillar of our partnership which also extends to trade, technology and energy. We do not see India as supplanting any country. We see this process as India gaining its rightful position in the world. The world today is more interconnected and interdependent than ever before. To create resilience, there should be more diversification in supply chains. For normal bilateral ties with China, peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential. All countries should respect international law and the sovereignty of countries. Disputes should be resolved with “diplomacy and dialogue,” not war. We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity. Some people say that we are neutral. But we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace. The world has full confidence that India’s topmost priority is peace. India will do whatever it can” and supports “all genuine efforts to bring an end to the conflict and ensure enduring peace and stability. There has to be an evaluation of the current membership” of the council “and the world should be asked if it wants India to be there.

