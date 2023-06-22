As PM Modi arrives in Washington, US' ‘deepening ties with India’ message

The United States on Wednesday said Prime Modi Narendra Modi's visit celebrates the US- India partnership as one of the most important bilateral relationships that they have in the 21st century.

Prime Minister Modi with US President Joe Biden.(AFP file)

Vedant Patel, the US principal deputy spokesperson, told reporters that this is Modi's state visit and a little different than previous bilateral visits.

“This (PM Modi's) visit celebrates the US-India partnership as one of the most important bilateral relationships that we have in the 21st century. This is about our partnership & deepening our relationship with India...This is a State visit and a little different than previous bilateral visits,” Patel said.

"This isn't about comparing this visit with any other. What this is about is deepening and broadening and strengthening our relationship with our Indian partners. That is why very much, we are looking forward to welcoming them today," he added.

Patel's press briefing comes even as Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday on the second leg of his maiden state visit to the US during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress.

Modi arrived in the US capital from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

The prime minister, who is visiting the US at the invitation of Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, will join them for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries on Thursday.

Modi arrived at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC where he was given a guard of honour amid incessant rains. The Prime Minister, who was wearing a raincoat, stood for the national anthem of the two countries.

From the airport, Modi travelled to the hotel where Indian diaspora members were waiting for him.

(With inputs from agencies)

