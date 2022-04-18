Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi visits exhibition at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gujarat's Gandhinagar
india news

PM Modi visits exhibition at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

At the location, the Prime Minister examined the exhibition at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a event at Vidya Samiksha Kendra, in Gandhinagar on April 18, 2022. (ANI)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 09:13 PM IST
ANI |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Command and Control Centre for School in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

At the location, the Prime Minister examined the exhibition at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Prior to this, he also paid flower tribute to Rishi Veda Vyas and lit the lamp.

Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to Gujarat till April 20.

On April 19, at around 9:40 AM, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha. Subsequently, at around 3:30 PM, he will lay the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

On April 20, at around 10:30 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment & Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar. Thereafter, at around 3:30 PM, he will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

RELATED STORIES

The Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar collects over 500 crore data sets annually and analyzes them meaningfully using big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, in order to enhance overall learning outcomes for students. The Centre helps track daily online attendance of teachers and students, undertake centralized summative and periodic assessments of learning outcome of students etc.

The official release by the Prime Minister's Office stated that the Command and Control Centre for Schools has been deemed a global best practice by the World Bank, which has also invited other countries to visit and learn about it. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP