PM Modi visits Meera Manjhi's house in Ayodhya, drinks tea. Who is she?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to Meera Manjhi during his Ayodhya tour on Saturday as he inaugurated several development projects ahead of the grand inauguration of the Ram temple on January 22. Meera Manjhi who stays in Ayodhya with her husband, in-laws and children also got an invitation to attend the inauguration event. But who is Meera Manjhi? Union minister Smriti Irani shared the video of PM Modi's visit to Meera Manjhi's house and said Meera is a beneficiary of the Ujjawala scheme -- the 10 croreth one. “Affinity and cordiality,” Smriti Irani wrote along with the video. PM Modi visited Meera Manjhi's house in Ayodhya on Sunday.

Meera Manjhi said she was not aware that PM Modi was coming to her house. An hour ago, she was informed that a political leader would come. "He came, he spoke to my family members. He asked about the benefits that we are getting in the Ujjawala scheme. Then he asked me what I had cooked. I said rice, daal and vegetables...and also tea. He asked me for tea saying thhandi me chai toh pilana chahiye na. He said it was a little sweeter. I told him this was how I make tea," Meera Manjhi said.

PM Modi on Saturday inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and flagged off two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains. As he was returning from the railway station he visited Meera Manjhi's house before the second leg of his programme -- the inauguration of the Maharshi Valmiki airport and various other development projects.

"I was very happy seeing the prime minister. I told him we got the house in his Awas scheme. We are also getting water and I am very happy that I am now cooking on gas. It will save my time and I will now get more time to spend with my children," Meera said.