Narendra Modi Ayodhya visit Live: CM Adityanath reviews preparation ahead of PM's visit

Narendra Modi Ayodhya visit Live: Check out all the latest updates of PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple's inauguration here.
Narendra Modi Ayodhya visit Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a slew of developmental projects and lay the foundation stone of many others worth ₹15,700 crore during his visit to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya today. His visit to the city is seen as a significant venture ahead of the consecration of Ram Temple on January 22.
PM Modi will also flag off six Vande Bharat, two Amrit Bharat trains, and other rail projects. He will begin his visit around 11:15 am. Among other crucial projects, he will inaugurate the Ayodhya airport, the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, and the Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station.
On Friday, the Prime Minister said his government was determined to “preserve the rich heritage” of the holy city. The PM also mentioned the list of projects he will inaugurate on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the city is being decked up for the opening of the Ram Temple following a seven-day-long consecration ceremony beginning January 16.
A 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram personifying his five-year-old self will be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple. A vote was held yesterday to select the idol of Lord Ram among three different designs, and the Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust unanimously selected one that will be brought for 'Pran Pratishtha'.
- Dec 30, 2023 06:44 AM IST
Modi Ayodhya visit Live: Over 5,500 police officers deployed ahead of PM's visit
Over 5,500 police officers and personnel have been deployed in Ayodhya for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on Saturday.
This force is in addition to the Special Protection Group (SPG) which provides security cover to the PM, and the National Security Guard (NSG) unit to counter terror attacks, said senior police officials here on Friday.
Also, the extra force has been added to UP Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) for the PM’s event at the Ayodhya Dham railway station, they said. Read moreDec 30, 2023 06:39 AM IST
Modi Ayodhya visit Live: Infrastructure projects PM set to inaugurate today
Dec 30, 2023 06:36 AM IST
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate four newly redeveloped, widened, and beautified roads in Ayodhya - Rampath, Bhaktipath, Dharampath, and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path.
- He will also inaugurate several projects that will strengthen civic infrastructure in the city, including Rajarshi Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College, the four-lane road connecting Ayodhya-Sultanpur Road-Airport; a four-lane road till Tedhi Bazaar Shri Ram Janmabhoomi via NH-27 bypass Mahobra Bazaar; several beautified roads across the city and the Ayodhya bypass; Jagdishpur-Faizabad section of NH-330A; widening and strengthening of Maholi-Baragaon-Deodhi road and Jasarpur-Bhaupur-Gangaraman-Sureshnagar road; ROB at Badi Bua Railway Crossing on Panchkosi Parikrama Marg; solid waste treatment plant in village Pikhrauli; and new buildings and classrooms in Dr. Brajkishore Homoeopathic College and Hospital, among others.
- He will also lay the foundation stone of new projects which will further help in the revamp of civic facilities in Ayodhya while also strengthening the rich cultural heritage of the city.
Modi Ayodhya visit Live: How will PM be welcomed to the city?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be welcomed by over 1,400 artists from across the country who will present folk art and cultural programmes on 40 stages set up along the route from the airport to the railway station.Dec 30, 2023 06:35 AM IST
Modi Ayodhya visit Live: ‘Determined to preserve rich heritage', says PM ahead of his visit
Dec 30, 2023 06:30 AM IST
- A day ahead of his Ayodhya visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that his government is determined to “preserve the rich heritage” of the holy city. The PM also mentioned the list of projects he will inaugurate on Saturday.
- “Our government is determined to develop world-class infrastructure, improve connectivity and preserve the rich heritage of Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram. I will inaugurate the newly constructed airport and redeveloped railway station in this direction tomorrow. Along with this, I will also get the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many more development projects, which will make the life of my family members in many areas of the country, including Ayodhya and UP easier,” PM Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Read more
Modi Ayodhya visit Live: Check out the full schedule of PM's visit today
Dec 30, 2023 06:26 AM IST
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to land at the Ayodhya airport at 10.30 am, where his 16-km roadshow will begin.
- Around 11:15 am, Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station or Ayodhya Dham railway station and flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains, the Prime Minister's Office said.
- Modi will also dedicate several other railway projects to the nation. Around 12:15 pm, the prime minister will inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya Airport or Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.
- Around 1 pm, Modi will participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate, delicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹15,700 crore in the state.
- These include projects worth about ₹11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about ₹4,600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh. Read more
Modi Ayodhya visit Live: What trains are PM set to inaugurate today?
- Vande Bharat trains: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Coimbatore-Bangalore Vande Bharat Express; Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express; Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.
- Amrit Bharat trains: Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.
