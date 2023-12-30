Narendra Modi Ayodhya visit Live: CM Adityanath reviews preparation ahead of PM's visit

Narendra Modi Ayodhya visit Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a slew of developmental projects and lay the foundation stone of many others worth ₹15,700 crore during his visit to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya today. His visit to the city is seen as a significant venture ahead of the consecration of Ram Temple on January 22. Preparation at Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Inaugurate this Airport. (PTI)

PM Modi will also flag off six Vande Bharat, two Amrit Bharat trains, and other rail projects. He will begin his visit around 11:15 am. Among other crucial projects, he will inaugurate the Ayodhya airport, the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, and the Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station.

On Friday, the Prime Minister said his government was determined to “preserve the rich heritage” of the holy city. The PM also mentioned the list of projects he will inaugurate on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the city is being decked up for the opening of the Ram Temple following a seven-day-long consecration ceremony beginning January 16.

A 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram personifying his five-year-old self will be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple. A vote was held yesterday to select the idol of Lord Ram among three different designs, and the Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust unanimously selected one that will be brought for 'Pran Pratishtha'.