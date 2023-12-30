PM Modi in Ayodhya today to inaugurate airport, redeveloped railway station, other projects: Full schedule

Narendra Modi Ayodhya Visit Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, December 30, will visit the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki international airport, the Ayodhya Dham railway station and several other development projects worth ₹15,000 crore about three weeks before the much-anticipated Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple on January 22. Newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham ahead of its inauguration on December 30 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

"Our government is determined to develop world-class infrastructure, improve connectivity and preserve the rich heritage of Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram. In this direction, I will inaugurate the newly constructed airport and redeveloped railway station tomorrow. Along with this, I will also get the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many more development projects, which will make the life of my family members in many areas of the country including Ayodhya and UP easier," Modi wrote on social media X on Friday. Narendra Modi Ayodhya visit Live Updates

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

PM Modi Ayodhya: Here is all you know need to know

Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to land at the Ayodhya airport at 10.30am where his 16-km roadshow will begin.

Preparation at Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Around 11:15am, Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station or Ayodhya Dham railway station and flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Ayodhya railway station has been renamed to Ayodhya Dham Junction. (ANI)

Modi will also dedicate several other railway projects to the nation. Around 12:15pm, the prime minister will inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya airport or Maharishi Valmiki international airport.

Also Read: Inspection, prayers mark Yogi’s 3rd Ayodhya visit in December

Inspection, prayers mark Yogi’s 3rd Ayodhya visit in December Around 1pm, Modi will participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate, delicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹ 15,700 crore in the state.

15,700 crore in the state. These include projects worth about ₹ 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about ₹ 4,600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

Other developmental projects

The prime minister will also initiate the development and beautification of tourist facilities spanning from Naya Ghat to Laxman Ghat, the construction of a visitor gallery for events like Deepotsav and the strengthening and renovation of the pilgrim path from Ram Ki Paidi to Raj Ghat and Raj Ghat to Ram Temple.

An ambitious greenfield township, valued at ₹2,183 crore and the Vashishtha Kunj Residential Scheme, with an estimated cost of around ₹300 crore, will also be launched, promising a significant boost to Ayodhya's urban landscape.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects, including the Lucknow-Ayodhya section of NH-28 (new NH-27), modification of the existing Ayodhya bypass, the establishment of the CIPET centre, and the construction of offices for the Municipal Corporation Ayodhya and Ayodhya Development Authority.

The development momentum will extend beyond Ayodhya with Modi inaugurating and dedicating several key projects across Uttar Pradesh. These encompass the four-lane widening of Gosain Ki Bazar Bypass-Varanasi (Ghaghra Bridge-Varanasi) (NH-233), the strengthening and upgradation of the Khutar to Lakhimpur section of NH-730, and capacity enhancement of the LPG plant in Trishundi, Amethi district, Sewage Treatment Plant of 30 MLD in Pankha and 130 MLD in Jajmau, Kanpur; interception and diversion of drains and sewage treatment work in Unnao district; and CETP for Tannery Cluster at Jajmau in Kanpur.

Maharishi Valmiki international airport

Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art Maharishi Valmiki international airport is developed at a cost of over ₹1,450 crore, the PMO said in a statement. The airport’s terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually.

The facade of the terminal building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Ram Temple of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Lord Ram. The terminal building of Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various features such as an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, solar power plant and many other such features have been provided. The airport is expected to improve connectivity in the region and boost tourism, business activities and employment opportunities.

Ayodhya Dham railway station

Phase I of the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station – known as Ayodhya Dham junction railway station – is developed at a cost of more than ₹240 crore. The three-storey modern railway station building is equipped with all modern features like lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloak rooms, child care rooms and waiting halls. The station building will be ‘accessible for all’ and ‘IGBC certified green station building’.

Amrit Bharat trains, Vande Bharat trains and other rail projects

The programme at Ayodhya Dham junction railway station will witness Modi flagging off a new category of superfast passenger trains in the country – the Amrit Bharat Express. The Amrit Bharat train is an LHB push-pull train with non-air-conditioned coaches. This train has locos at both ends for better acceleration. It provides improved facilities for rail passengers like beautiful and attractive designed seats, better luggage racks, mobile charging points with suitable mobile holders, LED lights, CCTV, public information system, among others. The PM will also flag off six new Vande Bharat Express trains.

He will flag off two new Amrit Bharat trains – Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.

On the occasion, Modi will also flag off six new Vande Bharat Express trains. These include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express; Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express; Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.

The prime minister will also dedicate to the nation three railway projects worth ₹2,300 crore to strengthen rail infrastructure in the region. The projects include the Rooma Chakeri-Chanderi third line project; Jaunpur-Tulsi Nagar, Akbarpur-Ayodhya, Sohawal-Patranga and Safdarganj-Rasauli sections of the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki doubling project; and doubling and electrification project of the Malhaur-Daliganj railway section.

Grand welcome plan for PM Modi in Ayodhya

Modi will be welcomed by various groups of artistes from across the country as he arrives in Ayodhya.

In a statement, chief minister Yogi Adityanath's office said more than 1,400 performers will present folk art and cultural programmes in a total of 40 stages set up along the route from the airport to the railway station, Ram Path.

According to the statement, Vaibhav Mishra from Ayodhya will welcome the prime minister on the land of Ramlala by blowing conches, while Mohit Mishra from Kashi will beat a Damru.

Many artistes will present art forms of Awadhi and Vantangiya. While Ragini Mitra of Noida and Brajesh Pandey of Sultanpur will present the Awadhi folk dance, Sahaj Singh Shekhawat of Gorakhpur will perform the Vantangiya dance.

(With inputs from Pawan Dixit)