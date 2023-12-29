Air India Express announces direct flights to Ayodhya from 3 cities. Check timings

Air India Express on Friday announced new routes from Uttar Pradesh's temple town Ayodhya to Bengaluru and Kolkata beginning January 17. The airline will operate direct flights on these routes, significantly boosting connectivity to and from Ayodhya. Newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham ahead of its inauguration on December 30 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

The Air India Express will operate its inaugural flights between Ayodhya and Delhi on December 30, alongside the inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, the airline said in a statement.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The first flight on the Bengaluru-Ayodhya route, will depart on January 17 at 08:05, and will land in Ayodhya at 10:35. The return flight will leave Ayodhya at 15:40, and will arrive in Bengaluru at 18:10.



ALSO READ: Ram Temple event: List of rituals in Ayodhya between January 16 to January 22



On the Ayodhya-Kolkata route, the flight will take off from Ayodhya at 11:05, landing in Kolkata at 12:50. The Kolkata – Ayodhya flight will depart from Kolkata at 13:25 hrs, and will touch down in Ayodhya at 15:10.

Dr Ankur Garg, chief commercial officer, Air India Express, said “Our dedication to expanding connectivity throughout India remains steadfast, driven by our expanding fleet. The introduction of non-stop services connecting Ayodhya to Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata underscores this commitment."



“As pivotal hubs in our network, Bengaluru and Kolkata will serve as gateways to Ayodhya, providing pilgrims from South India and Eastern India with convenient one-stop itineraries,” he added.

The airline has released the schedule for tri-weekly non-stop flights between Ayodhya, Bengaluru, and Kolkata with bookings available through the airline’s award-winning mobile app and website airindiaexpress.com, as well as other major booking platforms.