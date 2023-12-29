Ram Temple event: List of rituals in Ayodhya between January 16 to January 22

Ayodhya: The consecration of Lord Ram in his child-like form (Ram Lalla) will take place in the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, popular cricketers, celebrities, industrialists, saints, representatives of various countries are expected to attend the event. The consecration of the deity of Lord Ram in his child-like form (Ram Lalla) will take place in the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on January 22. (File photo)

The rituals for the consecration ceremony will start from January 16 and continue for the next seven days till January 22. The Temple trust has released the seven-day schedule of the rituals, reported news agency ANI.

Here are the list of events and rituals that will take place between January 16 and January 22 as part of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

January 16 : The host appointed by the Temple trust will conduct the atonement ceremony. 'Dashvidh' bath will happen on the banks of river Saryu. The rituals would include Vishnu worship and Godan.

January 17: The idol of Lord Ram in his child-like form (Ram Lalla) will be taken in a procession, with devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash.

January 18: Rituals including Ganesh Ambika Puja, Varun Puja, Matrika Puja, Brahmin Varan, Vastu Puja etc. will take place

January 19: Agni Sthapana, Navagraha Sthapana and Havan will be done.

January 20: The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple will be washed with the holy water of Saryu followed by rituals including Vaastu Shanti and Annadhivas.

January 21: The deity of Ram Lalla will get a divine bath with 125 urns. The ritual of Shayadhivas will also happen.

January 22: Worship of the deity of Ram Lalla will be done in morning and it will consecrated in Mrigashira Nakshatra in the afternoon.

Notably, personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh have been invited to attend the ceremony on January 22.