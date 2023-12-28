List of Amrit Bharat, Vande Bharat trains to be flagged off by PM Modi on Dec 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several projects in Ayodhya on December 30, including the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station. He will also flag off two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains, weeks before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. Amrit Bharat Express(source: AIR)

During this visit, PM Modi plans to launch a series of development projects valued at over ₹15,700 crore in the state. This initiative aligns with his objective of establishing contemporary, world-class infrastructure while preserving Ayodhya's rich historical and cultural heritage.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi's vision for Ayodhya includes the development of modern infrastructure, enhancement of connectivity, and the revitalisation of civic amenities. This vision is intended to harmonise with the city's significant historical and cultural legacy, revered by devotees who believe it to be the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Around 11.15 am Modi is scheduled to launch the Amrit Bharat trains, marking the debut of a new class of high-speed passenger trains nationwide. The Amrit Bharat Express, featuring LHB push-pull technology and non-air-conditioned coaches, pledges an upgraded passenger journey. It boasts improved amenities such as appealing seat layouts, enhanced luggage racks, mobile charging outlets, LED lighting, CCTV, and a comprehensive public information system.

Here is the list of Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains set for flag off

-PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate two Amrit Bharat trains during the event.

Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express

Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express

-Moreover, six new Vande Bharat trains are slated to be launched along various routes during the event.

Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi

Amritsar-Delhi

Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt

Mangalore-Madgaon

Jalna-Mumbai

What other projects are set for inauguration in Ayodhya?

-During Modi's visit to Ayodhya, he is set to inaugurate the newly constructed Ayodhya Airport which will reportedly be named after sage poet Maharishi Valmiki.

-Three railway projects valued at ₹2300 crore will also be inaugurated. These projects encompass the Rooma Chakeri-Chanderi third line project, segments of the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki doubling project, and the doubling/electrification project of the Malhaur-Daliganj railway section.

-PM Modi will also kickstart initiatives for the development and enhancement of tourist amenities, covering areas from Naya Ghat to Laxman Ghat. This includes the construction of a visitor gallery for events like Deepotsav and the renovation of the pilgrim path from Ram Ki Paidi to Raj Ghat and Raj Ghat to Ram Temple.

-An ambitious greenfield township valued at over ₹2180 crore and the Vashishtha Kunj Residential Scheme, estimated at around ₹300 crore will be launched.

-Modi will lay the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects, including the Lucknow-Ayodhya section of NH-28 (new NH-27), modification of the existing Ayodhya bypass, setting up the CIPET centre, and constructing offices for the Municipal Corporation Ayodhya and Ayodhya Development Authority.