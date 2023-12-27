PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Amrit Bharat Express’ on Dec 30. All you need to know about this ‘sleeper Vande Bharat’ train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the ‘Amrit Bharat Express’, labelled as the “sleeper edition of the high-speed Vande Bharat trains”, from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on December 30. Presently, this train exclusively comprises second-class and sleeper-class compartments. ‘Amrit Bharat Express’, labelled as the “sleeper edition of the high-speed Vande Bharat trains”, is set for inauguration from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on December 30.(source: AIR)

The Railway Board on Wednesday issued a circular outlining the fare structure for Amrit Bharat trains, inclusive of a ‘Fare Table’ indicating ticket prices based on distance for second-class and sleeper-class passengers, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier in the day, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video showcasing the distinctive features of the upcoming Amrit Bharat Train, touted as the sleeper version of the high-speed Vande Bharat trains.

To align with these changes, the Railway Board has also urged the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) to update the software to incorporate Amrit Bharat trains and their corresponding fare details.

Ticket prices

-The Railway Board has communicated that for journeys within a range of one to 50 kilometres on Amrit Bharat Express trains, the minimum fare stands at ₹35, excluding additional charges, which is higher compared to other mail or express trains by about 15 to 17 per cent, as per a railway official's statement, quoted by PTI.

-A railway official highlighted that when comparing fares for second-class and sleeper accommodations on Amrit Bharat Express with currently operational mail or express trains, the minimum ticket cost for a journey of one to 50 kilometres in other trains is ₹30 (exclusive of reservation fees and other charges). This points to a fare difference of approximately 17 per cent, indicating the relatively higher pricing of Amrit Bharat Express.

-As per the circular issued, concessional tickets and tickets obtained through free complimentary passes without reimbursement will not be valid for travel on these trains.

-The eligibility criteria for Privilege Passes, PTOs (privilege ticket orders), and Duty Passes for railway employees will align with the norms applicable to mail/express trains.

-However, booking against passes provided to Members of Parliament, Rail Travel Coupons (TRCs) for MLAs/MLCs, and reservations for freedom fighters remain permissible as they are fully reimbursed, the circular clarified.

Features of Amrit Bharat Express

The circular further highlighted unique features of the Amrit Bharat trains utilising Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches with a push-pull setup, including special attributes like horizontal sliding windows, semi-permanent couplers linking coaches, wider gangways sealed against dust, aerosol-based fire suppression systems in toilets and electrical sections, emergency disaster management lights, fluorescent guide strips on the floor, bench-style design for certain coaches, and segregation of reserved and unreserved sections using sliding doors.

These trains are equipped with "Kavach," an indigenous technology aiding locomotive pilots to prevent Signal Passing At Danger (SPAD) instances and handle operations during challenging weather conditions.

A seamless journey experience without abrupt movements is assured across the train's route. The semi-permanent couplers play a vital role in ensuring efficient brake operations, contributing to a smooth travel experience without sudden jerks.