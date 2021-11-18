Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi warns against ‘vested interests’ misusing openness of democracy
india news

PM Modi warns against ‘vested interests’ misusing openness of democracy

In his keynote address at the three-day event organised by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on India’s technology evolution and revolution.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted five “important transitions” taking place in India.
Published on Nov 18, 2021 09:32 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav

Delivering the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the digital age has redefined politics, economy and society and is raising new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights and security. PM Modi said that openness is the biggest strength of democracy but warned against “few vested interests” misusing the openness.

“The biggest strength of democracy is openness. At the same time, we should not allow a few vested interests to misuse this openness,” he said.

The prime minister also highlighted five “important transitions” taking place in the country as he spoke on India’s technology evolution and revolution at the three-day event organised by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. The transitions include India's investment in developing indigenous capabilities in telecom technology such as 5G and 6G.

PM Modi said India is building the world's most extensive public information infrastructure, adding that over 1.3 billion Indians have a unique digital identity. Highlighting the fast-growing Startup Ecosystem of India, the prime minister said new unicorns are coming up every few weeks which provide solutions to everything ranging from health and education to national security.

RELATED STORIES

“India's IT talent helped to create the global digital economy. It helped cope with the Y2K problem. It has contributed to the evolution of technologies and services we use in our daily lives,” he added.

PM Modi's address was preceded by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison remarks where he said that Australia and India share a deep friendship.

The initiative is aimed at bringing together political, business and government leaders to “debate, generate new ideas, and work towards common understandings of the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging and critical technologies.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi australia
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Use technology to prevent diversion of funds, CVC tells banks

Air India pilots warn of ‘industrial action’ if payment issues aren’t resolved

India, Singapore in talks to resume commercial flights soon: Report

News updates from HT: Rajnath Singh to inaugurate revamped Rezang La memorial
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP