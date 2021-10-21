PM Modi will inaugurate 806-bedded Infosys made ‘Vishram Sadan’ today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate today the Infosys Foundation made 806-bedded Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS New Delhi at 10:30 AM via video conferencing

As per the press note released by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi is scheduled to address the occasion after the inauguration.

The 806 bedded Vishram Sadan is a part of Infosys' Corporate Social Responsibility to provide air-conditioned accommodation facilities to the accompanying attendants of the Cancer Patients, who often have to stay in Hospitals for a longer duration, said the press release.

"It has been constructed by the Foundation at a cost of about ₹93 crore. It is located in close proximity to the hospital & OPD Blocks of NCI," the release added.

Union Health & Family Welfare Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy, will also be present on the occasion.

