PM Modi will inaugurate 806-bedded Infosys made ‘Vishram Sadan’ today

The 806 bedded Vishram Sadan is a part of Infosys' Corporate Social Responsibility to provide air-conditioned accommodation facilities to the accompanying attendants of cancer patients, who often have to stay in hospitals for a longer duration.
**EDS: IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM PIB** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the joint conference of Central Vigilance Commission & Central Bureau of Investigation at Kevadia, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Wednesday, October 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_20_2021_000036B)(PTI)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 06:46 AM IST
ANI |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate today the Infosys Foundation made 806-bedded Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS New Delhi at 10:30 AM via video conferencing

As per the press note released by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi is scheduled to address the occasion after the inauguration.

The 806 bedded Vishram Sadan is a part of Infosys' Corporate Social Responsibility to provide air-conditioned accommodation facilities to the accompanying attendants of the Cancer Patients, who often have to stay in Hospitals for a longer duration, said the press release.

"It has been constructed by the Foundation at a cost of about 93 crore. It is located in close proximity to the hospital & OPD Blocks of NCI," the release added.

Union Health & Family Welfare Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy, will also be present on the occasion.

