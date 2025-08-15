PM Modi wishes nation on Independence Day, calls for efforts towards ‘Viksit Bharat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended Independence Day greetings to the people of India, urging them to “work harder” to build a “Viksit Bharat”. Prime Minister Narendra Mod(DD Grab)

Posting on X, he wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind!”

Later in the day, he will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort in the capital and deliver his 12th consecutive address to the nation from the historic monument’s ramparts.

Across the country, the tricolour is already on display in shops, streets, and markets, with saffron, white, and green dominating everything from clothing to everyday items. This year’s celebrations are themed Naya Bharat, reflecting the government’s vision of achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Security in the national capital has been strengthened through a multi-layered plan involving the Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, the National Security Guard (NSG), the Special Protection Group (SPG), Military Intelligence, and other agencies. More than 20,000 security personnel have been deployed.

Delhi Police officials said advanced Artificial Intelligence systems have been installed, including facial recognition, anti-intrusion cameras, people-count cameras, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), and abandoned object detection. The ANPR will scan vehicle number plates to identify suspicious cars, while the facial recognition system is linked to a database of 3 lakh suspects.

All about the Red Fort's event today

After PM Modi’s address, NCC cadets and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will sing the National Anthem. Around 2,500 cadets from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with ‘My Bharat’ volunteers, will be seated on Gyanpath, opposite the Red Fort ramparts, creating a formation of the Naya Bharat logo.

This year, approximately 5,000 special guests from varied backgrounds have been invited to witness the Red Fort celebrations. They include the Indian contingent for the Special Olympics 2025, winners of international sporting events, gold medallists from the Khelo India Para Games, and top-performing farmers trained and supported under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission.

Other invitees include outstanding farmers’ cooperatives under the Credit Guarantee Scheme for e-Negotiable Warehouse Receipts, best-performing Sarpanches of Open Defecation Free Plus Villages and the Catch the Rain Abhiyan, young authors recognised under the PM-YUVA scheme, skilled youth trained under PM-VIKAS, successful entrepreneurs from the PM Van Dhan Yojana and the National SC/ST Hub Scheme, top students from PM-DAKSH, SHREYAS, and SHRESTA programmes, high-achieving Self Help Groups under the VISVAS scheme, entrepreneurs supported by NSTFDC, notable interns from the PM Internship Scheme, exemplary ‘My Bharat’ volunteers, and beneficiaries of PM Awaas Yojana Gramin, among others.

Ahead of Independence Day, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign once again inspired a wave of patriotism across the nation, with Tiranga Yatras held nationwide.

The ministry of culture announced on August 11 the launch of the fourth edition of the initiative, part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, encouraging citizens to bring the Tiranga into their homes and hearts.

This year’s edition rolled out in phases to ensure participation from every part of the country in the lead-up to Independence Day. The celebrations will conclude on August 15 with a nationwide display of the Tiranga in homes, institutions, and public spaces, symbolising a shared expression of national pride.