How skilling, capacity-building, and collaborative philanthropy drive Viksit Bharat

India’s aspirations to emerge as a developed nation—or Viksit Bharat—by 2047 symbolise not just an economic milestone but a holistic vision of equitable, sustainable, and inclusive growth. Achieving this ambitious goal demands much more than robust policies or rapid economic reforms. It necessitates a dynamic and transformative approach that places skilling, capacity-building, and organisational development at the heart of the nation’s development strategy. Skilling (HT)

The philanthropic sector, too, must transcend traditional models of charity to evolve into a force for systemic change. In the face of complex and interwoven challenges—spanning loss of livelihoods, disparities in health care and education, and climate resilience—the convergence of skilling, capacity-building, and collaborative philanthropy will determine the trajectory of India’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat.

India’s demographic dividend, with one of the world’s youngest populations, offers a unique advantage. However, this potential remains untapped due to a lack of job-ready skills. Skilling is not merely about vocational training; it is about equipping individuals with the adaptability, technical expertise, and problem-solving acumen required to thrive in evolving industries.

Philanthropic organisations can play a pivotal role by bridging the skill gap through innovative partnerships with industries, academic institutions, and grassroots organisations. Programmes that focus on digital skills, climate-smart agriculture, and renewable energy are particularly relevant to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

Beyond technical skilling, there is an urgent need for non-programmatic skill-building. This involves cultivating leadership qualities, financial literacy, and entrepreneurial mindsets, especially among underserved communities. Such investments create not just a capable workforce but empowered individuals who contribute to societal transformation.

Grassroots organisations form the backbone of India’s development sector. They are often the first responders to pressing social issues, from healthcare delivery in rural areas to educational access for marginalised groups. Despite their critical role, many of these organisations face chronic underfunding, limited staff capacity, and governance challenges, which hinder their ability to scale impact.

Capacity-building addresses these systemic challenges by empowering non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with essential tools and skills for long-term success. This goes beyond financial support to encompass mentorship, training in governance and compliance, and strategic leadership development.

Initiatives like these enable organisations to sustain their impact and adapt to evolving social challenges. For example, enhancing financial management capabilities ensures that NGOs utilise funds effectively and transparently, while leadership training fosters resilience and innovation. This approach not only strengthens individual organisations but also fortifies the development sector.

For sustainable and transformative change, it is imperative to shift the focus from short-term project-based funding to long-term organisational development. Strong institutions—rooted in good governance, accountability, and innovation—are vital for addressing systemic issues effectively.

Organisational development empowers NGOs to refine their mission, implement robust monitoring and evaluation systems, and build strategies that align with broader national goals. It also promotes independence, enabling organisations to attract diverse funding sources and reduce dependency on singular streams.

Philanthropic investments in organisational development ensure that grassroots organisations are not just delivering results today but are equipped to tackle future challenges. In this way, they become sustainable agents of change, capable of scaling their efforts and amplifying their impact across communities.

The era of siloed efforts is over. India’s philanthropic landscape is witnessing a paradigm shift towards collaborative philanthropy, where multiple stakeholders—corporates, government bodies, NGOs, and communities—come together to address systemic challenges.

Collaborative philanthropy transcends pooling financial resources; it leverages the collective expertise, networks, and influence of diverse actors. This approach fosters innovation by integrating varied perspectives and creating holistic solutions.

For instance, partnerships between corporations and grassroots organisations can ensure the delivery of skill-building programs tailored to local needs. Similarly, collaborations with government initiatives can align philanthropic efforts with national priorities, such as Skill India or Digital India.

Such partnerships not only amplify impact but also create platforms for shared learning. By fostering a culture of co-creation and accountability, collaborative philanthropy drives systemic change that is both inclusive and sustainable.

As India moves towards its centenary of Independence, the role of the philanthropic sector becomes even more critical. Viksit Bharat rests on the foundation of skilled, empowered, and sustainable organisations that possess the vision, resources, and capacity to drive impactful change.

Philanthropy must shift from a transactional model to a strategic approach that invests in people and institutions. By prioritising skilling, capacity building, and organisational development, philanthropy can become a catalyst for lasting transformation.

This journey is not just about uplifting marginalised communities but also about fostering independence and self-reliance. Funding independence—whether through building leadership capacity, enabling technological adoption, or strengthening governance—is the key to unlocking India’s development potential.

One of the most powerful examples of this approach is The GROW Fund by EdelGive Foundation, which exemplifies the power of collective funding, channeling resources toward non-programmatic needs—an area often overlooked by the funding community but crucial for the long-term resilience of the development sector. By focusing on capacity building and organisational development, this model ensures that NGOs become more self-reliant and adaptable to external challenges. It aligns with the Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas philosophy, reinforcing the idea that inclusive growth stems from empowering organisations to thrive independently, strengthening the ecosystem.

In the pursuit of Viksit Bharat, philanthropy must lead with intent and innovation, aligning with national priorities while addressing grassroots needs. The vision of a developed India is not just an economic goal; it is a testament to the nation’s collective resolve to ensure equitable access to rights, resources, and opportunities for all its citizens.

By embracing the transformative power of skilling, capacity building, and collaborative philanthropy, India can chart a path of inclusive growth, resilience, and sustainability. Together, we can build a Viksit Bharat that stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the world.

This article is authored by Naghma Mulla, CEO, Edelgive Foundation.