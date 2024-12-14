PM Modi's big attack on Cong over Emergency: ‘Constitution was torn apart, India turned into jail’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday criticised the Congress over the imposition of Emergency in 1975. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha.(Sansad TV)

"The Constitution was torn apart when it was completing 25 years; the Emergency was imposed (in 1975), all constitutional rights were snatched and the country was turned into a jail,” Modi said in the Lok Sabha while replying to a two-day debate on the 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution.

He added: “All the rights of the citizens were snatched and there was a clampdown on media. Congress will never be able to clear this stain.” Follow Parliament LIVE updates.

He also targeted the Gandhi family, alleging that they left no stone unturned in hurting the Constitution.

“One family of Congress left no stone unturned in hurting the Constitution,” the prime minister said in the Lower House. “One Congress family relentlessly pursuing wrong thoughts, wrong deeds and wrong policies.”

PM hails Constitution's journey



In his speech, Modi also hailed India's journey since the adoption of the Constitution in 1949 as “extraordinary”. He also asserted that the country's ancient democratic roots have long been an inspiration for the world.

"India's democracy, its republican past has been very prosperous. This has been an insporation and that is why today, India is known as Mother of Democracy. We are not just a large democracy but also the Mother of Democracy," the prime minister said.

He also hailed the makers of the Constitution, saying that they believed in the country's tradition, culture and heritage.

"Constitution makers were aware. They didn't believe that India was born in 1947, that democracy in India started in 1950. They believed in the great tradition and culture here, they believed in the great heritage, in the thousands of years of the joruney - they were aware..." the prime minister said.

Modi also noted that women were given voting rights by the Constitution, adding the country is now seeing women-led development.