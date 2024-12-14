Congress humiliated Ambedkar, tried to murder Constitution: Kiren Rijiju

Union minority and parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday alleged that the Congress had humiliated B R Ambedkar, and accused the party of trying to murder the Constitution by changing the Preamble. Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. (PTI)

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the second day of the debate on the Constitution, Rijiju reminded the House of the strained relations between BR Ambedkar and the principal Opposition party.

“You have tried to murder the Constitution. You had changed Preamble, the main spirit of Constitution (the words socialist and secular were added in the 42nd amendment). It’s our responsibility to respect the Constitution. (Narendra) Modi was the first CM (chief minister) to bring out Samvidhan Samman Yatra and the idea was to take it to the villages. In 2015, we started Samvidhan Diwas celebrations, but your leader questioned it,” Rijiju said.

“We amended the Constitution to bring women’s reservation bill and to give benefits for OBCs while the Congress amended the Constitution to change Allahabad high court order and to deprive Shah Bano and other Muslim women. The Congress used Article 355 and 356 (to dismiss a state government) 90 times. We did it only 12 times. The Constitution was amended 75 times in the Congress era,” the minister added.

Rijiju claimed that before 2014, India’s Northeast had the highest number of militant organisations in the world and “Northeast didn’t even exist for the Congress.”

“You also made fun on ‘Make in India’. Before I became MP, no border posts in the Northeast were accessible by road outside Assam. Your former defence minister had said in the Rajya Sabha that our Congress government made a policy not to create roads. My village (in Arunachal Pradesh) had been occupied by China for two weeks in 1962. I wanted to join a nationalist party, that’s why I joined the BJP. Northeast had nine airports since 1947. Now after 2014, the region has 17 airports. 10,900 kms of road were built before 2014. Since 2014, 16,200 kms road have been built,” he said.

Rijiju credited the Constitution and PM Narendra Modi for his appointment as the Union law minister—in the 17th Lok Sabha—a post held by Ambedkar in India’s first cabinet. Referring to Ambedkar’s resignation letter to Jawaharlal Nehru, Rijiju claimed he was neglected by the Congress.

“Ambedkar wanted an economic-related ministry; he didn’t get. He was not made a member of the cabinet committees. People should read the resignation letter he wrote to Nehru. Why did the Congress defeat Ambedkar and didn’t allow him to return to the Lok Sabha? Why didn’t you give Ambedkar Bharat Ratna? Our Prime Minister created 5 tirth sthal (pilgrimage centres) related to Ambedkar,” he added.

“We have to work together to take the country forward. Why did the PM gave the clarion call for Viksit Bharat? There are many countries who got freedom in 1940s. Look at the situation in those countries. In democracy, we are ahead of others. But on economic growth, Singapore and other countries are far ahead. What is the reason India could not become a developed country. Indians are one of the most gifted, talented people. PM Modi has given the clarion call to make India developed. Everyone has to work together to create a Viksit Rashtra. In 23 years, we will be developed,” he said.