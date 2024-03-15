PM Modi's Coimbatore roadshow gets nod from Madras HC after ‘no’ from police

The Madras high court on Friday allowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Coimbatore scheduled on March 18 after the state government denied permission citing various reasons including security risk. The Tamil Nadu BJP unit moved the high court challenging the police order and the court granted permission to the roadshow with certain conditions. Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha election 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is touring the south Indian states in his major southward push. The 4-km roadshow in Coimbatore has been planned as a part of that as PM Modi will be holding similar road rallies in other Southern cities – the first being in Hyderabad on Friday. PM Modi's roadshow in Coimbatore will be held as scheduled on March 18, Madras high court ruled.

Why did Tamil Nadu police deny permission to roadshow?

According to the petition filed by Coimbatore BJP district president J Ramesh Kumar, the roadshow application was rejected citing law and order and peace and disturbance to public tranquillity in Coimbatore. "The order was arbitrary and in contrary to the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution of India. The reasons stated in the refusal were not at all reasonable and despite his willingness to abide by any conditions imposed to conduct the road show has been completely overlooked by the police for political reasons," the plea said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Why PM Modi's roadshow in Coimbatore?

The roadshow will be held after the model code of conduct will get enforced following the announcement of the election dates. The party unit said the roadshow is to sensitise the people of Coimbatore about various welfare schemes launched by the PM and urge them to avail of them through Direct Benefit Transfer without any interference of touts and also promote the habit of saying no to drugs keeping in perspective the recent incidents of hazardous drug trafficking in Tamil Nadu.