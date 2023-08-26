Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi to meet ISRO scientists in Bengaluru today. Top updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru on Saturday morning and interact with Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO scientists involved in the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon.

Local artists play dhol and dance on the streets outside HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome PM Narendra Modi as he will meet scientists of ISRO team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.. (ANI)

Modi will visit the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) at around 7.15am, an official release said. "He will reach Bengaluru immediately after returning from his visit to South Africa and Greece," it said.

Top updates on PM Narendra Modi's ISRO visit in Bengaluru:

1. Narendra Modi will be briefed about the findings and progress in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the release said.

2. Visuals show police and ISRO officials gathered outside the ISTRAC in Bengaluru where Modi will meet scientists.

3. Preparations were also underway at HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome the prime minister after his two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece.

4. Several people gathered outside the HAL airport for Modi's grand welcome. According to BJP sources, party leaders and workers would welcome Modi at two places -- outside the HAL Airport and Jalahalli Cross, which is close to ISTRAC. They clarified that there won't be any roadshow. “It is a proud moment for us because this is a very big achievement...We are here to welcome PM Modi as he is visiting Bengaluru to meet scientists of the ISRO team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission,” a local told news agency ANI outside HAL airport.

5. Meanwhile, posters of the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 have been put up near Delhi's Palam Airport to welcome Modi.

6. Modi watched the live telecast of the historic touchdown of lander Vikram from Johannesburg, while he was attending the 15th BRICS Summit.

7. Traffic advisory for roads leading to the ISRO facility has already been released. Restrictions have been imposed on north Bengaluru roads leading to the facility, whereas, on east and central Bengaluru roads leading to HAL airport between 6:30am and 9:30am.

8. India took a giant leap on Wednesday evening as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the Moon’s South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.

9. India became the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the Moon’s surface. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.

10. The PM started his four-day formal tour on August 21 for South Africa and Greece.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

