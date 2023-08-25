Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi to visit ISRO in Bengaluru to congratulate scientists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Indian Space Research Organisation's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Centre (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru's Peenya industrial area early morning on Saturday to congratulate the scientists for the successful descent of the Vikram lander on Moon's surface. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI/PIB)

During his visit, PM Modi is expected to address the team of scientists involved in the ambitious unmanned lunar mission and discuss ISRO's future endeavours.

Traffic advisory for roads leading to the ISRO facility has already been released. Restrictions imposed on north Bengaluru roads leading to the facility, whereas, on east and central Bengaluru roads leading to HAL airport between 6:30 am and 9:30 am.

After an eventful 40-day journey, the lander module made a successful soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23 as scheduled, making India the fourth nation to achieve such feat and the first to touch down on the uncharted south pole of the moon.

PM Modi joined from South Africa's Johannesburg, where he was attending the BRICS summit, during the Vikram lander's touch down. During his virtual address, he said, "When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India."

Launched on July 14 from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota by Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3) missile, the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission's historic milestone marks another breakthrough in ISRO's space endeavours.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission after the Indian space agency's second lunar mission in an attempt to demonstrate end-to-end safe-landing and roving capability on lunar surface.

Throughout its journey, the Landing Imager Camera, attached to the Vikram lander, sent several images of Moon from different angles along with video clips. A closer look of the unexplored southern parts of the moon was released by ISRO after the soft landing.

