Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / PM Modi's principal secretary PK Mishra reviews implementation of New Delhi Leaders' Declaration

PM Modi's principal secretary PK Mishra reviews implementation of New Delhi Leaders' Declaration

ByHT News Desk
Oct 18, 2023 07:52 PM IST

The New Delhi Leaders' Summit Declaration was adopted during the G20 Summit held in New Delhi last month, following consensus among member states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's principal secretary PK Mishra on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the progress made in the implementation of the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

PM Modi's principal secretary PK Mishra said a high-level monitoring mechanism will be set up to regularly oversee the implementation of the Declaration.

The New Delhi Leaders' Summit Declaration was adopted during the G20 Summit held in New Delhi last month, following consensus among member states.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The meeting was attended by the Vice-Chairman, Niti Aayog, G20 Sherpa, G20 Chief Coordinator and senior officers from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), and Niti Aayog.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), a series of seven webinars will be organised with the respective ministries taking the lead and involving all the relevant departments.

The webinars will be held on the following themes:-1. Strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth2. Accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3. Green development pact for a sustainable future 4. Multilateral institutions for the 21st century5. Technological transformation and Digital Public Infrastructure

6. Women-led Development

7. Countering terrorism and money laundering.

As per the PMO, a seminar is being planned to engage various think-tanks from across the country to gather insights from area experts on the effective implementation of the New Delhi Leader’s Declaration.ALSO READ: Over 1.50 crore Indians directly participated in G20 related activities, says PM Modi's principal secretary PK Mishra

PK Mishra said a high-level monitoring mechanism will be set up to regularly oversee the implementation of the Declaration.

He also discussed the upcoming G20 Virtual Summit, an initiative proposed by the PM in his remarks during the New Delhi Summit. Since this is the first time that any country will host such a virtual Summit following the main Summit, the principal secretary emphasised the need for prompt dissemination of information to all member-states and guest countries.

During the meeting, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra briefed Mishra on the preparations for the second Voice of Global South Summit, which is also scheduled to be held in November 2023.

The meeting highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of the Leader’s Declaration and its dedication to fostering global cooperation in development and welfare.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
pk mishra pmo pm modi g20
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP