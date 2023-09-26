Over 1.50 crore Indians directly participated in G20 related activities, says PM Modi's principal secretary PK Mishra

More than 1.50 crore Indian citizens directly participated in various G20-related activities during India's presidency which focused on ‘Jan Bhagidari’ or public participation, PK Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the G20 University Connect Finale at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Tuesday. Principal secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra.(PTI file)

“With events such as awareness rallies, selfie with monuments contests, essay and quiz competitions, workshops, marathons, cleanliness drives, Yuva Samvaad, the objectives of the G20 were taken to the last mile”, Mishra was quoted as saying in a statement.

The top bureaucrat added, “It was the Prime Minister’s vision that the G20 should be a pan-India event and that events be held in every State and Union Territory. The G20 was thus decentralised, democratized and taken to every corner of the country. Each State left its unique cultural stamp on the minds of the delegates thereby giving the world an idea of India’s diversity.”

Asserting that India's G20 presidency was to create a more inclusive world where the voice of the Global South would no longer be overlooked, Mishra said greatest achievement in this regard was the acceptance of India’s proposal to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20.

PM Modi's principal secretary said G20 Presidency would open up new vistas for the youth and it is for the bright minds of India to seize the opportunities as front-runners in this age of innovation. He ended his speech with the famous quote of APJ Abdul Kalaam “The best way to predict the future is to create it”.

