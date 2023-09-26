News / India News / Over 1.50 crore Indians directly participated in G20 related activities, says PM Modi's principal secretary PK Mishra

Over 1.50 crore Indians directly participated in G20 related activities, says PM Modi's principal secretary PK Mishra

ByHT News Desk
Sep 26, 2023 08:39 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's principal secretary PK Mishra said G20 was thus decentralised, democratised and taken to every corner of the country.

More than 1.50 crore Indian citizens directly participated in various G20-related activities during India's presidency which focused on ‘Jan Bhagidari’ or public participation, PK Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the G20 University Connect Finale at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Principal secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra.(PTI file)
Principal secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra.(PTI file)

“With events such as awareness rallies, selfie with monuments contests, essay and quiz competitions, workshops, marathons, cleanliness drives, Yuva Samvaad, the objectives of the G20 were taken to the last mile”, Mishra was quoted as saying in a statement.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The top bureaucrat added, “It was the Prime Minister’s vision that the G20 should be a pan-India event and that events be held in every State and Union Territory. The G20 was thus decentralised, democratized and taken to every corner of the country. Each State left its unique cultural stamp on the minds of the delegates thereby giving the world an idea of India’s diversity.”

Asserting that India's G20 presidency was to create a more inclusive world where the voice of the Global South would no longer be overlooked, Mishra said greatest achievement in this regard was the acceptance of India’s proposal to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20.

PM Modi's principal secretary said G20 Presidency would open up new vistas for the youth and it is for the bright minds of India to seize the opportunities as front-runners in this age of innovation. He ended his speech with the famous quote of APJ Abdul Kalaam “The best way to predict the future is to create it”.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out