PM Modi's special thank you for EC, poll workers after Bengal, Assam win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the Election Commission and those involved in conducting the assembly elections for maintaining the dignity of India's democracy.

PM Narendra Modi waves to supporters at party headquarters in New Delhi. (AFP)

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The prime minister was addressing party supporters gathered at the BJP headquarters after massive win in West Bengal and Assam.

"Our constitutional institutions have won, our democratic processes have won. In West Bengal, 93 per cent turnout has been historic. In Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala, new turnout records have been made,” PM Modi said in the address on Monday evening.

“Today, I would like to say a big thank you to the Election Commission, its staff, and those who worked during election, and security workers. The history will always remember the contribution of all of you in maintaining the dignity of India’s democracy,” he added.

PM Modi thanked the voters in five assemblies- Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

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{{^usCountry}} The speech comes as the BJP won West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. BJP was on track to become the single-largest party in the West Bengal Assembly, crossing the critical halfway mark of 148 seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The speech comes as the BJP won West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. BJP was on track to become the single-largest party in the West Bengal Assembly, crossing the critical halfway mark of 148 seats. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The prime minister lauded the leadership of party president Nitin Nabin and said it was the first victory since the BJP MP took over the reigns of the party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prime minister lauded the leadership of party president Nitin Nabin and said it was the first victory since the BJP MP took over the reigns of the party. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Bengal, the BJP won or was leading in 204 seats, crushing the dream of a fourth term for Mamata Banerjee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Bengal, the BJP won or was leading in 204 seats, crushing the dream of a fourth term for Mamata Banerjee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, PM Modi said, “This record victory of the BJP in West Bengal is the result of the tireless efforts and struggles spanning decades by our dedicated workers. I pay my respects to all of them. They have put in relentless hard work at the grassroots level and faced numerous challenges. They have advanced our development agenda. They are the true strength of our party.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, PM Modi said, “This record victory of the BJP in West Bengal is the result of the tireless efforts and struggles spanning decades by our dedicated workers. I pay my respects to all of them. They have put in relentless hard work at the grassroots level and faced numerous challenges. They have advanced our development agenda. They are the true strength of our party.” {{/usCountry}}

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