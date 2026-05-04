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PM Modi's special thank you for EC, poll workers after Bengal, Assam win

BJP was on track to become the single-largest party in the West Bengal Assembly, crossing the critical halfway mark of 148 seats.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 07:35 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the Election Commission and those involved in conducting the assembly elections for maintaining the dignity of India's democracy.

PM Narendra Modi waves to supporters at party headquarters in New Delhi. (AFP)

The prime minister was addressing party supporters gathered at the BJP headquarters after massive win in West Bengal and Assam.

"Our constitutional institutions have won, our democratic processes have won. In West Bengal, 93 per cent turnout has been historic. In Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala, new turnout records have been made,” PM Modi said in the address on Monday evening.

“Today, I would like to say a big thank you to the Election Commission, its staff, and those who worked during election, and security workers. The history will always remember the contribution of all of you in maintaining the dignity of India’s democracy,” he added.

PM Modi thanked the voters in five assemblies- Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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