PM Modi's 'stand with you today & always' message for team India as Australia wins World Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was present at the Motera Stadium to witness the last few overs of the India versus Australia World Cup cricket final on Sunday said the country stands with India team today and always. Australia defeated India by six wickets and made it the 6th ODI World Cup title for the country. As PM Modi congratulated Australia on the magnificent victory, his heartfelt message from Team India said: "Dear Team India, your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Sunday.

"Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today," PM Modi wrote.

PM Modi reached the stadium in the last hour of the match and sat with Union home minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Australian deputy PM Richard Marles also watched the match.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a message on X praising the team's overall performance through the tournament. "Win or lose - we love you either way and we will win the next one. Congratulations to Australia for a well deserved World Cup victory," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

Union home minister Amit Shah said he believes the India team will emerge even stronger after World Cup 2023 defeat and true sportsmanship is all about emerging stronger from both triumphs and setbacks. "Our team played exceptionally well throughout the World Cup and delivered memorable performances," Amit Shah posted.

Despite heartbreak in the finals, India team's journey in World Cup 2023 was extraordinary, Union minister Smriti Irani wrote in her message. "Their perseverance, resilience, and teamwork made every match a thrilling spectacle. You've won our hearts, champs!" the minister wrote.

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur said defeats stings but India's resilience on Sunday shone brighter than any scoreboard. "Though the victory eluded us this time, our players battled with hearts of lions, proving that true champions rise, no matter the outcome. We stand tall, proud of our team's spirit and sportsmanship. This loss isn't an end; it's a chapter in our journey of perseverance. Heads held high, we march on," Anurag Thakur wrote.

Praising Virat Kohli for becoming the player of the tournament, Anurag Thakur said Kohli truly deserves every accolade as his consistency in the World Cup 2023 has been matchless.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor made a long post analysing his takeaways from the match and said India were unquestionably the best team in the tournament. Australia, on the other hand, got all the important things right on the final day, Tharoor observed.

"They read the pitch better than India did. Three spinners bowled for Australia; only two did for India...he Australians never wavered in their focus, confidence or self-belief. They proved worthy winners," Tharoor wrote.

