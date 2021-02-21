Ahead of assembly polls, PM Modi meets BJP office bearers, hears their concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the national office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday. The meeting comes ahead of the assembly elections in a clutch of states and amid the ongoing agitation by a section of farmers demanding a repeal of the farm laws.

PM spoke to the national office bearers and addressed their concerns. “It was a conversion where he took up the issues they had,” said a person aware of the details.

“The daylong meeting will see office bearers discuss issues pertaining to the farm laws, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and a resolution will be passed at the end of the day. The party will also announce the future programmes that will be undertaken,” said party general secretary Arun Singh.

Over 150 delegates are present for the meeting, which includes state unit presidents and general secretaries apart from the national office bearers.

Earlier, a party functionary had said that the PM himself being present for the meeting is an indication of how seriously the BJP takes the organisational issues and the expansion and strengthening of the party cadre.