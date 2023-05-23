PM Modi is the ‘boss’, says Australia's Albanese at Sydney stadium. Top updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese addressed a special community event in Sydney on Tuesday. Modi was welcomed at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney in a traditional manner.

Modi addressed the members of the Indian diaspora at a community event - to celebrate the country's dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora, amid immense enthusiasm among the community members.

Top points on PM Modi in Sydney:

1. "The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," said Albanese at the community event. Springsteen is nicknamed 'The Boss' and his concert in Australia didn't fetch a crowd as big as Modi's, according to Albanese.

2. Addressing the community event, Modi said, “When I came here in 2014, I made a promise to you that you will not have to wait for 28 years for an Indian Prime Minister. So, here I am in Sydney once again.”

3. The event's organisers, the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF), are expecting a crowd of more than 20,000. The programme started with cultural performances.

4. Supporters of Modi have organised special buses from Brisbane and Canberra. Before leaving for Japan to attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Modi said he will meet the Indian community in Sydney at a special event.

5. Modi and Albanese will have a bilateral meeting on Wednesday.

6. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2016 census, 619,164 people in Australia declared that they were of ethnic Indian ancestry. This comprises 2.8 per cent of the Australian population. Among those, 592,000 were born in India. Prime Minister Modi last visited Australia in 2014.

