Home / India News / ‘PM Modi is the boss’: Why Australia's Albanese mentioned Bruce Springsteen

‘PM Modi is the boss’: Why Australia's Albanese mentioned Bruce Springsteen

ByManjiri Chitre
May 23, 2023 04:18 PM IST

PM Modi was greeted with a traditional welcome, including Vedic chanting as he arrived at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday called his counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi “the boss” while addressing the community event in Sydney for the Indian diaspora. Albanese's remark came as he compared the crowd for PM Modi to legendary rockstar Bruce Springsteen - who is incidentally known as “The Boss” among his fans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gesture during an event with members of the local Indian community at the Qudos Arena in Sydney (AFP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gesture during an event with members of the local Indian community at the Qudos Arena in Sydney (AFP)

Also read: Watch | 'Travel by train, bus': Australian PM Albanese's tip to 'understand India'

“The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss,” Albanese said as he witnessed the rousing welcome that PM Modi received from the crowd who chanted slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’, and ‘Modi, Modi’.

Earlier, PM Modi was greeted with a traditional welcome, including Vedic chanting as he arrived at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park. A cultural program was also at the venue by several artists.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi in Sydney: From 'jalebi' at Harris Park to being 'the Boss' - Top quotes

PM Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea. He is visiting Australia for the first time in nine years.

On Wednesday, Modi and Albanese are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anthony albanese pm modi sydney australia + 2 more
anthony albanese pm modi sydney australia + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out