‘PM Modi is the boss’: Why Australia's Albanese mentioned Bruce Springsteen

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday called his counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi “the boss” while addressing the community event in Sydney for the Indian diaspora. Albanese's remark came as he compared the crowd for PM Modi to legendary rockstar Bruce Springsteen - who is incidentally known as “The Boss” among his fans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gesture during an event with members of the local Indian community at the Qudos Arena in Sydney (AFP)

“The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss,” Albanese said as he witnessed the rousing welcome that PM Modi received from the crowd who chanted slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’, and ‘Modi, Modi’.

Earlier, PM Modi was greeted with a traditional welcome, including Vedic chanting as he arrived at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park. A cultural program was also at the venue by several artists.

PM Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea. He is visiting Australia for the first time in nine years.

On Wednesday, Modi and Albanese are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting.