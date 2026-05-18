PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Norway PM receives Prime Minister at airport; Modi outlines agenda of two-day trip

PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Oslo, Norway after concluding his two-day visit to Sweden, as part of his ongoing five-nation tour that began in the UAE. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store received him at the airport, the MEA said on X. ...Read More

Following visits to the Netherlands and Sweden, Modi will now attend engagements in Norway before concluding the tour in Italy.

In Oslo, Modi will participate in the third India-Nordic Summit and hold bilateral talks with Norway’s leadership, PTI reported. The summit, scheduled for Tuesday, will bring together the prime ministers of India, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden.

Takeaways from Sweden

During his Sweden visit, Modi held extensive talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, focusing on trade, technology, defence and innovation. Both leaders agreed to elevate India-Sweden ties to a Strategic Partnership, describing it as a major milestone in bilateral relations.

Sharing details of the visit on X, Modi said the discussions delivered several important outcomes that would give “new momentum to India-Sweden relations”. He highlighted the launch of the Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0, the India-Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor, and an ambitious target to double bilateral trade within five years.

On Sunday, Modi was also conferred with the ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross’ for his “exceptional contribution to the India-Sweden relationship and visionary leadership”.

India-Netherlands signed key agreements

Earlier in the tour, India and the Netherlands signed multiple agreements aimed at expanding cooperation across various sectors. During talks with Dutch Prime Minister Jetten, Modi said India-Netherlands ties had witnessed significant progress over the last decade.

The Netherlands remains one of India’s largest trading partners in Europe, with bilateral trade reaching USD 27.8 billion in 2024-25. It is also India’s fourth-largest foreign investor, with cumulative FDI amounting to USD 55.6 billion.

Modi said India considers the Netherlands among its most important partners, citing the deep-rooted historical and people-to-people ties between the two countries.