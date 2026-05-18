PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Norway PM receives Prime Minister at airport; Modi outlines agenda of two-day trip
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Narendra Modi landed in Oslo , Norway on Monday morning. This his maiden trip to the Nordic nation and also the first by an Indian PM in 43 years. Norway PM Jonas Gahr Store received him at the airport, MEA said on X.
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Oslo, Norway after concluding his two-day visit to Sweden, as part of his ongoing five-nation tour that began in the UAE. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store received him at the airport, the MEA said on X. ...Read More
Following visits to the Netherlands and Sweden, Modi will now attend engagements in Norway before concluding the tour in Italy.
In Oslo, Modi will participate in the third India-Nordic Summit and hold bilateral talks with Norway’s leadership, PTI reported. The summit, scheduled for Tuesday, will bring together the prime ministers of India, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden.
Takeaways from Sweden
During his Sweden visit, Modi held extensive talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, focusing on trade, technology, defence and innovation. Both leaders agreed to elevate India-Sweden ties to a Strategic Partnership, describing it as a major milestone in bilateral relations.
Sharing details of the visit on X, Modi said the discussions delivered several important outcomes that would give “new momentum to India-Sweden relations”. He highlighted the launch of the Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0, the India-Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor, and an ambitious target to double bilateral trade within five years.
On Sunday, Modi was also conferred with the ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross’ for his “exceptional contribution to the India-Sweden relationship and visionary leadership”.
India-Netherlands signed key agreements
Earlier in the tour, India and the Netherlands signed multiple agreements aimed at expanding cooperation across various sectors. During talks with Dutch Prime Minister Jetten, Modi said India-Netherlands ties had witnessed significant progress over the last decade.
The Netherlands remains one of India’s largest trading partners in Europe, with bilateral trade reaching USD 27.8 billion in 2024-25. It is also India’s fourth-largest foreign investor, with cumulative FDI amounting to USD 55.6 billion.
Modi said India considers the Netherlands among its most important partners, citing the deep-rooted historical and people-to-people ties between the two countries.
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- Mon, 18 May 2026 02:13:34 pm
PM Modi in Oslo LIVE update: Modi gets musical welcome at Oslo hotel | WATCH
PM Modi in Oslo LIVE update: As PM Modi landed in Oslo, he received a musical welcome at a hotel in the Norwegian capital city.
- Mon, 18 May 2026 01:45:09 pm
PM Modi in Oslo LIVE update: PM Modi outlines his two-day agenda in Oslo
“Landed in Oslo, Norway. I’m grateful to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre for the warm welcome at the airport. This is the first Prime Ministerial visit to Norway in over four decades. I’m confident it will add vigour to the India-Norway friendship. I will call on Their Majesties King Harald V and Queen Sonja and hold talks with Prime Minister Støre. Tomorrow, on the 19th, the 3rd India-Nordic Summit will take place in Oslo, presenting a wonderful opportunity to meet my Nordic counterparts,” tweeted PM Modi upon landing in Oslo.
- Mon, 18 May 2026 01:41:13 pm
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: PM Modi to hold bilateral engagements today in Oslo
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Norway is an important partner for India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral engagements today and participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit tomorrow. The visit is expected to inject fresh momentum into the India-Norway partnership.
- Mon, 18 May 2026 01:36:52 pm
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Modi lands in Oslo. Norway PM receives him at airport.
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Oslo, Norway on Monday, where he was personally received at the airport by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in a special gesture.
This marks PM Modi’s first-ever visit to Norway and the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Nordic nation in 43 years.
- Mon, 18 May 2026 01:27:01 pm
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: MEA says PM's second visit to Sweden shows deepening of strategic convergence between the two countries
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Briefing the reporters about PM Modi, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said that PM's second visit to Sweden reflects the deepening of strategic convergence between the two countries across sectors ranging from trade and innovation to defence and green transition.
While briefing reporters on Sunday (local time) in Gothenburg after the European Round Table industry meeting organised by Volvo Group, George said, "This is the Prime Minister's second bilateral visit to Sweden after his landmark visit in 2018, when Sweden hosted the first India-Nordic summit in Stockholm. The 2018 visit laid a solid foundation for India-Nordic relations and India-Sweden bilateral ties under the Innovation Partnership." (ANI)
- Mon, 18 May 2026 01:09:50 pm
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Indian diaspora awaits PM Modi in Oslo
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: For the Indian community residing in Norway, the upcoming visit of Pm Modi is nothing short of historic. Preparations and anticipation have been building for months. Speaking to ANI, members of the diaspora shared their excitement.
A member of the Indian diaspora in Oslo told ANI, "We are excited about the PM's visit to Norway. This is the first visit after 43 years. Not just the Indian diaspora but the whole of Norway is excited about this visit. After signing the EFTA deal, the industry in Norway is now excited about materialising it." (ANI)
- Mon, 18 May 2026 12:42:41 pm
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Prime Minister lists out key outcomes from Sweden trip
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: From elevating our ties to a Strategic Partnership, launching the Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0 and the India-Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor, to setting an ambitious goal of doubling bilateral trade in the next five years, the discussions were highly productive, said PM Modi after he left Sweden.
- Mon, 18 May 2026 12:37:59 pm
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Key takeaways from Sweden trip
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Modi was in Sweden earlier. During his two-day visit to Sweden, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, with discussions centred on trade, technology, defence and other strategic sectors.
The two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of India-Sweden relations and decided to elevate bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership, marking a significant step forward in the relationship.
- Mon, 18 May 2026 12:23:20 pm
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Modi to become first Indian PM to visit Norway in 43 years
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday departed for Norway after wrapping up his Sweden visit, during which India and Sweden elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership and discussed expanding cooperation across key sectors.
Modi’s trip will also mark the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Norway in 43 years, besides being his first-ever visit to the Nordic country. (PTI)