 PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ONGC's sea survival centre in Goa | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ONGC's sea survival centre in Goa

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ONGC's sea survival centre in Goa

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2024 01:11 PM IST

The centre will help trainees deal with real-life disasters and enhance their sea survival skills.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated ONGC's sea survival centre in Goa on Tuesday. It aims to advance the Indian sea survival training ecosystem to global standards as a one-of-a-kind Integrated Sea Survival Training Centre. It is expected to train 10,000-15,000 personnel annually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated ONGC's sea survival centre in Goa on Tuesday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated ONGC's sea survival centre in Goa on Tuesday. (ANI)

Personnel will be trained in simulated and controlled harsh weather conditions. The centre will help trainees deal with real-life disasters and enhance their sea survival skills.

What's planned in PM Modi's Goa visit

In Goa, PM Modi will inaugurate India Energy Week 2024 to be held from February 6-9 in the state. At the energy exhibition and conference, he will also meet Global oil and gas CEOs and experts.

Through the India Energy Week 2024, the government aims to encourage startups and companies which can contribute to India's energy goals. 17 Energy ministers from different countries, 35,000 attendees and more than 900 exhibitors are expected to participate in the event.

The conference will have six dedicated country pavilions - Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Russia, the UK and the US. Notably, India aims to transition from non-renewable sources of energy to renewable sources. The Modi government is making efforts to achieve Atma Nirbharta in India's energy requirements.

PM Modi will also participate in the Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047 programme.

He will inaugurate the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology Goa. The campus has various facilities to meet the needs of students, faculty and staff of the institute.

He will dedicate the new campus of the National Institute of Watersports.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Passenger Ropeway, along with associated tourism activities, connecting Panaji and Reis Magos.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of a 100 MLD water treatment plant in South Goa.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Tuesday, February 06, 2024
