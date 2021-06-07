Highlights: PM Modi announces free ration for 800 million people till Diwali
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the country over the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis. Modi said Covid-19 is the biggest epidemic to struck in the last century and the country tackled it on a war footing.
"New health infrastructure has been developed in the 1.5 years with Covid hospitals, ventilators beds, to preparing a network of testing labs. During the 2nd wave in April-May, demand for medical oxygen increased at an unprecedented rate," Modi added.
The Prime Minister announced the central government will provide free vaccine doses for all citizens above the age of 18 after June 21 adding state governments will not have to spend money on procuring them.
He also said free food grains will be available in fixed quantity every month for over 800 million citizens till Diwali.
Modi's address on Monday comes at a time when India continues to fight the second wave of the pandemic and is staring at a possible third wave of infections. He has been holding review meetings with state governments and central government officials regarding the vaccination drive, testing, supply of oxygen etc.
In his previous address to the country on April 20, Modi ruled out the possibility of a second nationwide lockdown and said that states should opt for it as a last resort. India had witnessed its worst health crisis during this month as daily cases and deaths spiked to an all time high which led to a near collapse of the health infrastructure. Hospitals across grappled with severe shortage of oxygen supplies, beds, vaccine doses and essential anti-viral drugs such as Remdesivir.
However, the situation has been improving since May as several states and Union territories (UTs) imposed lockdown or lockdown-like restrictions to arrest the spread of the viral disease. And from today, states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh etc- once worst-hit by the pandemic- have started the unlocking process with a view to revive their economies.
India on Monday continued to see decline in its daily Covid disease tally for a third consecutive day as 100,636 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 28,909,975, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 05:33 PM
PM Modi announces free ration for 800 million people till Diwali
"Today, the central government has decided that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till Diwali. During this time to crisis, the government is with the poor. Free food grains will be available in fixed quantity every month for over 800 million citizens till November," the Prime Minister said.
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 05:29 PM
Centre to provide free vaccines for all after June 21, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday that the central government will provide free vaccine doses for all citizens above the age of 18 after June 21 adding state governments will not have to spend money on procuring them. "Crores of people in India have been vaccinated free of cost. And from now, citizens above the age of 18 will also be inoculated for free." Read more
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 05:17 PM
Supply of Covid-19 vaccines will increase in the coming days: PM Modi
Expanding on the vaccination point, PM Modi said on Monday that supply of vaccine doses will increase in the coming days. "Seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines, 3 vaccine trials at advanced stage," he added.
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 05:10 PM
Vaccination coverage expanded from 60% to 90% in the past 5 yrs, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that if one looks at India's history of last 50 to 60 years, it would take decades to procure decades from abroad. Vaccine work used to be completed abroad, even then vaccination work could not start in our country, Modi said adding that the vaccination coverage in the country expanded from from 60% to 90% in the past five years.
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 05:07 PM
Covid the biggest epidemic to struck in the last century, says PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation said that Covid-19 is the biggest epidemic to struck in the last century. "The modern world has not seen such an epidemic. Our country has fought Covid-19 at many levels," Modi added.
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 05:03 PM
PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Covid-19 crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the country on the prevailing Covid-19 disease pandemic.
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 04:48 PM
PM Narendra Modi to address nation shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the country at 5pm, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Monday. "Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5pm today, 7th June," the PMO tweeted.