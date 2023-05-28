This episode is beginning of Mann Ki Baat's second century, says PM Modi | LIVE
Every month, Mann Ki Baat is aired at 11am on the last Sunday of the month. Its previous edition, on April 26, was its historic 100th episode.
Sunday's edition will come on a day when the inauguration of the new Parliament building is taking place; a significant portion of PM Modi's speech, therefore, is likely to be on the new Parliament.
Mann Ki Baat was first telecast on October 3, 2014.
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 28 May 2023 11:11 AM
PM speaks to 2 youngsters about ‘Yuva Sangam’ initiative
Modi speaks to 2 youngsters, one each from Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar, on the ‘Yuva Sangam’ initiative. Under the scheme, the former visited Rajasthan, and the latter, to Tamil Nadu.
Sun, 28 May 2023 11:02 AM
‘Beginning of second century’
Today's edition is like the beginning of the second century of Mann Ki Baat, says PM Modi, after the show completed 100 episodes on April 30, its previous broadcast.
Sun, 28 May 2023 11:01 AM
PM begins speech
PM begins his address on the 101st telecast of Mann Ki Baat.
Sun, 28 May 2023 10:49 AM
Where to watch Mann Ki Baat?
You can watch Mann Ki Baat on PM's official YouTube channel. News channels, too, provide telecast of each episode.
Sun, 28 May 2023 10:42 AM
On April 30, Mann Ki Baat completed ‘century’
Sun, 28 May 2023 10:25 AM
PM likely to speak about new Parliament
The prime minister is likely to devote a significant portion of his speech to the new Parliament building, the inauguration ceremony of which is currently underway.
Sun, 28 May 2023 10:07 AM
