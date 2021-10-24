Mann Ki Baat LIVE| Strength of women joining police has more than doubled: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 82nd edition of his monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday at 11am.
During his address, Prime Minister Modi lauded India's vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and said that healthcare workers left no stone un-turned to inoculate citizens.
In the 81st edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi urged the citizens to celebrate rivers and he lauded the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sun, 24 Oct 2021 11:29 AM
Strength of women joining the police force has more than doubled: PM Modi
Sun, 24 Oct 2021 11:21 AM
India's women played a big role in enhancing influence and power of the United Nations: PM Modi
On the occasion of United Nations Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's women played a big role in enhancing influence and power of the United Nations. “In 1947-48, when universal declaration of UN human rights was being prepared, it was being written in the declaration that ‘All men are created equal. But a delegate from India, Hansa Mehta objected to this and then it was written ‘All human beings are created’ equal in the declaration. This was in line with India's old-age tradition," Modi added.
Sun, 24 Oct 2021 11:19 AM
Centre to host national-level competition on rangoli, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the Union ministry of culture will host a national-level competition on rangoli, lullabies and songs that connect India.
Sun, 24 Oct 2021 11:17 AM
PM Modi remembers ‘Iron Man of India’ Sardar Patel
“Next Sunday, 31st October, is the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. On behalf of every listener of 'Mann Ki Baat', and on my behalf, I pay respects to the Iron Man of India,” Prime Minister Modi said.
Sun, 24 Oct 2021 11:11 AM
Citizens must do something for unity of India, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi urged the citizens of India to do something for the country's unity and greatness. “You will see how much satisfaction it will give you,” Modi added.
Sun, 24 Oct 2021 11:06 AM
PM Narendra Modi lauds India's Covid vaccination drive; salutes healthcare workers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the country's vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and said that healthcare workers left no stone un-turned to inoculate citizens.
Sun, 24 Oct 2021 11:02 AM
PM Narendra Modi addresses 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Prime Minister Modi is currently addressing the 82nd edition of his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat.
Sun, 24 Oct 2021 10:37 AM
Shortly: PM Modi to address 82nd Mann Ki Baat
In moments from now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 82nd edition of his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat. Read more