LIVE Updates: PM Modi attends Prakash Purab celebrations, will address nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the Prakash Purab celebrations at the Red Fort, marking the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.Earlier, PM Modi paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his arrival at the Red Fort. He attended the religious event being organised by the Centre and the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee. The prime minister will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion.

There will also be a grand light and sound show depicting the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Apart from this, the traditional martial art of Sikhs 'Gatka' will also be organized. The programme is focused on highlighting the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history.

His death anniversary is commemorated as Shaheedi Divas every year on November 24. Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi are associated with his sacred sacrifice.

