PM Narendra Modi returns from Italy. Here's what he discussed with leaders at G7 summit

During his first overseas trip after starting his third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G7 Summit in Italy and met several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss bilateral relations. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, talks to U.S. President Joe Biden prior a group photo at the G7 in Borgo Egnazia, near Bari in southern Italy, Friday, June 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)(AP)

However, the main highlights of his meeting on the sidelines were his interaction with US President Joe Biden and meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Relations between India and Canada became strained after Prime Minister Trudeau’s allegations in September last year about a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India dismissed Trudeau's charges as "motivated" and “absurd”.

After concluding his visit to Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, “Had a very productive day at the G7 Summit in Apulia. Interacted with world leaders and discussed various subjects. Together, we aim to create impactful solutions that benefit the global community and create a better world for future generations.”

Here’s what PM Modi discussed with various leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit:

Japan PM Fumio Kishida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and Japan are eager to collaborate in areas such as defense, technology, semiconductors, clean energy, and digital technology. Both nations aim to strengthen their ties in infrastructure and cultural linkages. PM Modi asserted that strong relations between India and Japan are crucial for a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Japan has targeted 5 trillion yen in investment in India from 2022 to 2027. They are also enhancing their manufacturing cooperation through the India-Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict and that the way to peace is through “dialogue and diplomacy”.

The upcoming Swiss peace conference for Ukraine also figured in the Modi-Zelenskyy talks held on the margins of the G7 summit in Italy’s Apulia and the Ukrainian president thanked the prime minister for sending a high-level delegation to the conclave over the weekend in Switzerland.

During the meeting, Modi told Zelenskyy that India believes in a “human-centric” approach to find a solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden: After his exchanges with Biden, Prime Minister Modi said, “India and the US will keep working together to further global good. It’s always a pleasure to meet @POTUS @JoeBiden. India and the USA will keep working together to further global good.”

The Modi-Biden conversation took place nearly seven months after Washington alleged an Indian link to a foiled plot to murder Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York. India has already appointed a high-level probe team to investigate these allegations.

French President Emmanuel Macron: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with the French President Emmanuel Macron to review India-France relations under the ‘Horizon 2047’ initiative. They discussed cooperation in defence, nuclear energy, space, education, climate action, digital infrastructure, connectivity, and cultural initiatives such as national museum partnerships and enhancing people-to-people ties. The leaders agreed to enhance strategic defence cooperation with a focus on ‘Make in India’.

They also pledged to expand collaboration in AI, critical and emerging technologies, energy, and sports, and discussed their close cooperation in the upcoming AI Summit and United Nations Oceans Conference, both slated to be hosted by France in 2025.

British PM Rishi Sunak: Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest with Rishi Sunak. The leaders last met in person at the G20 Summit in New Delhi last September, where they agreed to expedite the FTA talks with hopes of concluding before India’s general election. However, these talks are now expected to resume after the new UK government is elected on July 4. The negotiations, which began in January 2022, aim to significantly enhance bilateral trade, currently valued at approximately 38.1 billion pounds annually according to official statistics earlier this year.

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni: PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni reviewed the progress of the India-Italy strategic partnership. They expressed satisfaction with the growing trade and economic collaboration and emphasized the need to expand commercial ties in clean energy, manufacturing, space, telecom, AI, and critical minerals to build resilient supply chains. They welcomed the recent signing of a MoU on Industrial Property Rights (IPR), which provides a framework for cooperation on patents, designs, and trademarks.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral defence and security cooperation and looked forward to enhancing defence industrial collaboration. They welcomed the upcoming visit of the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour and training ship ITS Vespucci to India later this year.

Pope Francis: PM Modi met Pope Francis and invited him to visit India. “Met Pope Francis on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. I admire his commitment to serve people and make our planet better. Also invited him to visit India,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: Prime Minister Modi said the interaction with Chancellor Scholzvon was very productive. “The India-Germany Strategic Partnership can play a major role in furthering global growth which is inclusive and sustainable,” he said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Italy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here on Friday night. In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Pleased to meet the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, in Italy.”



