PM Narendra Modi slams Opposition over ‘Agnipath’ scheme on Kargil Vijay Diwas: 'Trying to mislead' | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Modi also virtually conducted the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel, which aims to provide all-weather connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a program to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Kargil War Memorial, in Dras, Friday, July 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Addressing the public meeting at Drass, Modi launched multiple attacks on the opposition parties for their criticism of the Agnipath scheme, and accused them of attempting to weaken the Army. The prime minister also paid tribute to the fallen heroes of the Kargil War during his visit to the war memorial in Drass.

PM Modi at Kargil War Memorial: Top quotes

PM Narendra Modi began his speech by remembering the sacrifice of the fallen heroes in the Kargil War. “Today, this great land of Ladakh is witnessing the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Kargil Vijay Diwas tells us that the sacrifices made for the nation are immortal,” he said.

"As time passes, days turn into months, months into years, and years into centuries - the names of those who laid down their lives for the sake of national security remain etched in our collective memory, forever immortalised!" Modi said.

In a fiery attack at the neighbouring country, Modi said Pakistan “has not learnt anything from history.” He said, “Pakistan has failed in all its nefarious attempts in the past. But Pakistan has not learned anything from its history. It is trying to keep itself relevant with the help of terrorism and proxy war.”

“From where I am standing, the masters of terrorism can hear my voice directly. Our bravehearts will crush terrorism, and enemy will be given a befitting response,” the prime minister warned.

Modi also attacked the Opposition for criticising the Agnipath scheme, saying that they are trying to mislead the youth of the country. “This shows that they do not care about the soldiers,” the prime minister said.

“These are the same people who lied about One Rank One Pension. It is our government which implemented One Rank One Pension, gave more than ₹ 1.25 lakh crore to ex-servicemen. These are the same people who did not build a war memorial...These are the same people who did not provide adequate bulletproof jackets to our soldiers deployed on the border. These are the people who tried to weaken our army,” Modi said.

Modi also hailed the development in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 was abolished in the area. "Along with infrastructure development, the tourism sector is also growing rapidly in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. After decades, a cinema hall has opened in Kashmir. After 3 and a half decades, Tazia procession has been taken out in Srinagar for the first time. Our heaven on earth is rapidly moving towards peace and harmony..." he said.

