Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Narendra Modi says ‘Pakistan uses proxy war to stay…’, warns terrorists

25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Pakistan has failed in all its nefarious attempts in the past but it has has not learned anything from its history. Paying homage to the Kargil war heroes at Kargil War Memorial in Drass to mark the 25th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in 1999, PM Narendra Modi said Pakistan is still trying to keep itself relevant with the help of terrorism and proxy war. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a program to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on Friday. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Warning supporters of "terrorism" that they would never be successful, Modi said the "enemy" would be given a tough response.

"Today, I am speaking from a place where the masters of terror can hear my voice directly, I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed. Our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force and the enemy will be given a befitting reply," Modi said. Follow Live Updates on PM Modi at Kargil War Memorial in Drass

Watch the video here:

The prime minister laid a floral wreath at the Drass War Memorial to pay tributes to officers and soldiers of the armed forces who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.

PM Modi slams Opposition on Agnipath scheme

Speakling on Centre''s Agnipath scheme, PM Narendra Modi said it is also an example of the necessary reforms done by the Indian Army, adding that some people used to think that the Army means saluting politicians, doing parades. “But for us, the Army means the faith of 140 crore countrymen,” he said.

Defending Agnipath, Modi said the goal of the scheme is to make the Indian Army young, to keep the Army continuously fit for war. "Unfortunately, some people have made such a sensitive issue related to national security a subject of politics. These are the same people who weakened our Army by committing scams worth thousands of crores in the Army," Modi said.