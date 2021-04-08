PM Narendra Modi to interact with CMs on current Covid-19 situation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting today with chief ministers of all the states and Union Territories to discuss the current status of the Covid-19 pandemic in the nation along with issues related to vaccination via video conferencing, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The meeting will be held via videoconferencing at 6.30pm, officials in PMO said.

This will be the second time in five days that the Prime Minister is going to chair a meeting to assess the current situation with connection to the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Also Read | How India can overcome the Covid-19 surge

At the last meeting, the Prime Minister decided to send officials to Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh - three states which continue to report a surge in the number of daily cases - to address the issues related to the recent spike in infections. PM Modi also instructed officials present in the meeting to ensure strict implementation of the five-fold strategy of - testing, tracing, treatment, and following Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

More regions on Wednesday were forced to reintroduce lockdown-like curbs on social movement due to rising cases of the coronavirus disease with second wave of infections continuing on a relentless march as India, for the second day in a row, set a new record for daily surge in infections with 126,260 new infections.

India’s daily caseload which recorded a gradual decline after September 17 last year witnessed a surge over the past week with over 100,000 fresh Covid-19 cases being reported on Monday. Maharashtra has reported a continual rise in the number of daily cases and remains one of the main contributors to the daily spike reported across the nation. The other badly hit states are: Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.