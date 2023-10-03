PM Narendra Modi unveils development projects worth 27,000 crore in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about ₹27,000 crore in Chhattisgarh, including the NMDC Steel Ltd’s steel plant at Nagarnar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of the programme, PM Modi offered prayers at the Danteshwari Temple in Bastar region of the state.

PM Modi inaugurated the steel plant at Nagarnar, built at a cost of more than ₹23,800 crore. The steel plant is a greenfield project that will produce high-quality steel.

He said the vision of a developed India will be fulfilled when every corner of the country is developed.

“Today multiple development projects worth more than ₹27,000 crore have been dedicated to the nation and foundation stone laid,” he said.

NMDC Steel Ltd’s Steel Plant at Nagarnar is expected to provide employment opportunities to thousands of people in the plant as well as in ancillary and downstream industries. It will put Bastar on the steel map of the world and provide a boost to the socio-economic development of the region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi also dedicated a new rail line between Antagarh and Taroki and a rail line doubling project between Jagdalpur and Dantewara.

He laid the foundation stone of the Boridand -Surajpur rail line doubling project and redevelopment of Jagdalpur Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Prime Minister flagged off the Taroki – Raipur DEMU Train Service.

Officials said these rail projects will improve connectivity in the tribal regions of Chhattisgarh. The improved rail infrastructure and the new train service will benefit the local people and help in the economic development of the region.

They said the Prime Minister also dedicated a road upgrading project from ‘Kunkuri to Chhattisgarh - Jharkhand Border section’ of National Highway-43. The new road will improve road connectivity, benefiting the people of the region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chhattisgarh is among five states that will go to the polls by the end of the year. BJP is seeking to oust the Congress government in the state which came to power in 2018.