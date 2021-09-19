Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi urges people to take part in e-auction of gifts received by him
india news

PM Narendra Modi urges people to take part in e-auction of gifts received by him

Items at the auction included Paralympian Avani Lekhara and Bhavani Patel’s t-shirts. The racquet that PV Sindhu used in her bronze medal-winning Olympic match was also a part of the auction
By Malavika Murali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the proceeds from the e-auction of gifts received by him would go to the Namami Gange initiative. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to take part in the auction of several gifts and mementoes that he has received over the years and said the proceeds would go to the ‘Namami Gange’ initiative.

“Over time, I have received several gifts and mementos which are being auctioned. This includes the special mementos given by our Olympics heroes. Do take part in the auction. The proceeds would go to the Namami Gange initiative,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The e-auction, being organised by the ministry of culture, started on Friday, on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday, and will continue till October 7. This is the third edition of such an auction, in which individuals or organisations can participate via the website: https://pmmementos.gov.in.

“The memorabilia includes sports gear and equipment of the medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians, a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Char Dham, Rudraksh Convention Centre, models, sculptures, paintings, ‘angavastram’ among others,” the ministry had said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES

Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain’s boxing gloves received the highest bid at the e-auction. Borgohain’s gloves with a base price of 80 lakh, received a bid of 1.92 crore. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra’s javelin got a bid of 1.5 crore. Chopra’s javelin had a base price of 1 crore at the auction organised by the culture ministry.

Other items at the auction included Paralympian Avani Lekhara and Bhavani Patel’s t-shirts. The racquet that PV Sindhu used in her bronze medal-winning Olympic match was also a part of the auction.

Apart from sports gear, the e-auction also includes a replica of the Kedarnath Temple and the Statue of Unity, along with the portraits and photographs of the Prime Minister. The base price of Modi’s photograph and portraits are 2 lakh.

In 2019, the government had auctioned more than 4,000 gifts received by the prime minister. Proceeds of the previous auction also went to the Namami Gange Programme.

Namami Gange is an integrated conservation and rejuvenation programme initiated by the Central government in June 2014. It aims to ensure containment of pollution and conservation of the river Ganga.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: Iranian boat, packed with heroin, seized off Gujarat coast

Arunachal advocate general Nilay Dutta dies of heart attack at 68

Gehlot says he hopes Capt Amarinder Singh will work in party’s interest

Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction to be held today
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP