‘You can’t see me': PM Modi's John Cena moment captured during US visit; WWE star posts picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent State visit to the United States had an effect beyond the limits of diplomacy. WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) superstar-turned-actor John Cena has shared a picture of PM Modi with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, on his official Instagram account.

PM Modi along with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden(Instagram)

In the picture, PM Modi is seen showing his palm placed in front of his face during a conversation with Biden couple. The picture was shared without any caption, however Cena's fans have drawn parallels between the picture and the wrestler's iconic ‘you can’t see me' move.

The picture went viral right after it was posted. People flooded the post with hilarious comments with some saying ‘Modiji is a Cena fan, confirmed’ and ‘I can only see Joe and Jill in this picture’.

PM Modi has recently concluded his first State visit to the US with an address to the Indian diaspora in the country. He was hosted by US President Joe Biden as well as First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House, as well as a State Luncheon by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Currently, he is on a two-day State visit to Egypt on the second leg of his two-nation tour.

