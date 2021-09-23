Live updates: PM Modi in US; meeting with Kamala Harris, 5 CEOs on Day 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially begun his visit to the United States, with his flight arriving in Washington, DC, on Wednesday evening (local time). On the first day of his tour, the Prime Minister's packed schedule will have him interact with US veep Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office building. Modi will also be interacting with a bunch of global CEOs today; one-on-one meetings have been planned with Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Shantanu Narayen from Adobe, Mark Widmar from First Solar, Vivek Lall from General Atomics, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON