Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the Indian diaspora in Washington DC.&nbsp;
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the Indian diaspora in Washington DC. (Photo via @narendramodi on Twitter)
Live

Live updates: PM Modi in US; meeting with Kamala Harris, 5 CEOs on Day 1

PM Narendra Modi US visit Live Updates: The Prime Minister arrived in Washington on September 23, kicking off his official visit to the United States.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 07:45 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially begun his visit to the United States, with his flight arriving in Washington, DC, on Wednesday evening (local time). On the first day of his tour, the Prime Minister's packed schedule will have him interact with US veep Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office building. Modi will also be interacting with a bunch of global CEOs today; one-on-one meetings have been planned with Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Shantanu Narayen from Adobe, Mark Widmar from First Solar, Vivek Lall from General Atomics, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 23, 2021 07:41 AM IST

    How PM Modi spent time ‘long flight’ to US

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in the US for a three-day visit spent his flight ride going through papers and some file work. "A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work," he posted on Instagram. Read More

  • SEP 23, 2021 07:16 AM IST

    PM Modi meets members of Indian diaspora in Washington DC

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met members of the Indian diaspora in Washington DC on Thursday. He was greeted by groups of Indian Americans at the airport soon after his plane landed and then again at his hotel. 

  • SEP 23, 2021 07:13 AM IST

    PM Modi reaches US, to meet Kamala Harris, global CEOs on packed Day 1

    PM Modi meeting the Indian diaspora after landing at Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC. (Twitter/@narendramodi)
    PM Modi meeting the Indian diaspora after landing at Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (US time) arrived in Washington, DC for his three-day visit to the United States. The Prime Minister has a packed schedule from the very first day of the visit, during which he will meet US President Joe Biden and also address the United Nations General Assembly.

Topics
prime minister narendra modi narendra modi prime minister's office washington dc united states of america
PM Modi with members of Indian-American community after landing in Washington for a three-day US visit.(Twitter/@narendramodi)
PM Modi with members of Indian-American community after landing in Washington for a three-day US visit.(Twitter/@narendramodi)
india news

PM Modi gets a warm welcome from Indian diaspora in Washington. See pics

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to the United States where he will meet President Joe Biden and participate in the Quad summit. He was given a warm welcome by the Indian-American community after landing at Washington airport.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the Indian diaspora in Washington DC.&nbsp;(Photo via @narendramodi on Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the Indian diaspora in Washington DC. (Photo via @narendramodi on Twitter)
india news

Live updates: PM Modi in US; meeting with Kamala Harris, 5 CEOs on Day 1

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 07:45 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi US visit Live Updates: The Prime Minister arrived in Washington on September 23, kicking off his official visit to the United States.
india news

Breaking news: Encounter breaks out at Kashwa area in J-K's Shopian

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 07:12 AM IST
Breaking News Updates September 23, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Union minister Piyush Goyal met Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE minister for foreign trade, on Wednesday.&nbsp;(Photo via @PiyushGoyal on Twitter)
Union minister Piyush Goyal met Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE minister for foreign trade, on Wednesday. (Photo via @PiyushGoyal on Twitter)
india news

India, UAE begin 1st round of CEPA talks today; aim to sign trade pact by 2022

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 05:48 AM IST
Both India and the UAE have expressed a desire to reach a mutually beneficial economic deal, building upon the progress made by the countries under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed in 2017.
Story Saved
