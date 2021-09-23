Live updates: PM Modi in US; meeting with Kamala Harris, 5 CEOs on Day 1
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially begun his visit to the United States, with his flight arriving in Washington, DC, on Wednesday evening (local time). On the first day of his tour, the Prime Minister's packed schedule will have him interact with US veep Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office building. Modi will also be interacting with a bunch of global CEOs today; one-on-one meetings have been planned with Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Shantanu Narayen from Adobe, Mark Widmar from First Solar, Vivek Lall from General Atomics, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.
Follow all the updates here:
SEP 23, 2021 07:41 AM IST
How PM Modi spent time ‘long flight’ to US
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in the US for a three-day visit spent his flight ride going through papers and some file work. "A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work," he posted on Instagram. Read More
SEP 23, 2021 07:16 AM IST
PM Modi meets members of Indian diaspora in Washington DC
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met members of the Indian diaspora in Washington DC on Thursday. He was greeted by groups of Indian Americans at the airport soon after his plane landed and then again at his hotel.
SEP 23, 2021 07:13 AM IST
PM Modi reaches US, to meet Kamala Harris, global CEOs on packed Day 1
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (US time) arrived in Washington, DC for his three-day visit to the United States. The Prime Minister has a packed schedule from the very first day of the visit, during which he will meet US President Joe Biden and also address the United Nations General Assembly.