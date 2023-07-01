Home / India News / PM Modi's ‘no guarantee’ jibe at opposition unity in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

PM Modi's ‘no guarantee’ jibe at opposition unity in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

ByHT News Desk
Jul 01, 2023 06:18 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said such (opposition) parties are only working for their families.

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at the opposition parties, saying such unity has no guarantee.

Addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, the prime minister said,"Their (Congress) guarantee means something is wrong. The opposition parties are now claiming to be united. Social media is filled with their past statements. They have openly criticised each other, which means opposition unity has no guarantee".

“Such dynastic parties have only worked in the interest of their families. Those accused of corruption are out on bail. Those serving sentence for scams are sharing the stage and holding meetings with anti-national elements”, Modi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. (Twitter/PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. (Twitter/PTI)

“You have to be careful of those giving false guarantees. Those who don't have their own guarantees, are coming up with new schemes. The guarantees of parties like Congress are nothing but evil intentions against the poor”, the prime minister told the gathering.

PM Modi's remarks come at a time when several opposition parties have expressed interests of uniting to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha election against him. On June 23, the leaders of 15 opposition parties had met in Patna as part of the efforts to forge a stronger alliance against the BJP. The opposition parties will now meet in Bengaluru on July 13-14.

After the win in Karnataka, the opposition parties including Congress are upbeat and hopeful of repeating the success in the upcoming polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out