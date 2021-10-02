Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM pays tributes to Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries

Taking to Twitter, Modi said that Mahatma Gandhi's principles are relevant all across the world and give strength to millions of people. “I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions,” PM Modi wrote on the microblogging site.
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 02, 2021 07:35 AM IST
People pay tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri and Mahatma Gandhi on their birth anniversaries. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

Mahatma Gandhi, who is considered as the Father of the Nation, was a lawyer and an anti-colonial nationalist, who played a crucial role in India's Independence from British rule. Every year, his birth anniversary on October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti and is observed as a national holiday. This time, it is his 152nd birthday.

People across India observe Gandhi Jayanti through prayer services and tributes. Similar events also take place at the Raj Ghat in New Delhi, a memorial to the Mahatma. Last year, Prime Minister Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes to Gandhi at the Raj Ghat. Modi was seen laying a wreath and offering prayers at the Gandhi Samadhi in the memorial.

In 2007, the United Nations said that October 2 will be observed as the International Day of Non-Violence which aims to "disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness."

While paying tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, PM Modi said that Shastri's life, which was based on values and principles, will always remain a source of inspiration for India's citizens.

Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India from 1964-66 and earlier served in key positions in Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet. He was a key figure in India's independence movement along with Mahatma Gandhi. Shastri was regarded as a secularist who rejected the mixing of politics and religion. He led India during the war with Pakistan in 1965 and is known for his slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’.

