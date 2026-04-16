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PM: People are tired of DMK’s misgovernance

PM Modi led a roadshow in Nagercoil, asserting NDA's confidence in winning Tamil Nadu polls, criticizing DMK's governance amid strong public support.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 07:48 am IST
By S Vijay Karthik, Chennai
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led a roadshow in Nagercoil, wherein he asserted that the NDA was sure to win the upcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

PM Narendra Modi and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami greet people during a roadshow in Nagercoil on Wednesday. (PTI)

After arriving from Thiruvananthapuram, he began the 2-kilometre roadshow from Veppamoodu Junction to Vadaseri. He was joined by AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state chief Nainar Nagendran, and senior BJP leaders K Annamalai and Pon Radhakrishnan.

During the roadshow, Modi paid tributes to portraits of BR Ambedkar, former chief minister K Kamaraj and former chief ministers CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran.

Security was tight for the high-profile visit, with over 2,000 police personnel deployed across the town to manage the massive turnout and ensure the safety of the top leadership.

Addressing alliance candidates after the roadshow, Modi expressed confidence in a victory for the NDA.

Taking to X later, Modi wrote: “The roadshow in Nagercoil today was truly remarkable, reflecting the strong and growing support for the NDA across Tamil Nadu.The route was filled with energy, enthusiasm, with people from all walks of life coming out in large numbers.”

KRM Radhakrishnan (Tiruchendur), T Sivakumar (Colachel), GBS K Nagenthran (Ramanathapuram), S Vijayadharini (Velavancode), P Ramesh (Padmanabhapuram) were also present on the occasion.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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