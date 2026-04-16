PM: People are tired of DMK’s misgovernance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led a roadshow in Nagercoil, wherein he asserted that the NDA was sure to win the upcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

PM Narendra Modi and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami greet people during a roadshow in Nagercoil on Wednesday. (PTI)

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After arriving from Thiruvananthapuram, he began the 2-kilometre roadshow from Veppamoodu Junction to Vadaseri. He was joined by AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state chief Nainar Nagendran, and senior BJP leaders K Annamalai and Pon Radhakrishnan.

During the roadshow, Modi paid tributes to portraits of BR Ambedkar, former chief minister K Kamaraj and former chief ministers CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran.

Security was tight for the high-profile visit, with over 2,000 police personnel deployed across the town to manage the massive turnout and ensure the safety of the top leadership.

Addressing alliance candidates after the roadshow, Modi expressed confidence in a victory for the NDA.

Taking to X later, Modi wrote: “The roadshow in Nagercoil today was truly remarkable, reflecting the strong and growing support for the NDA across Tamil Nadu.The route was filled with energy, enthusiasm, with people from all walks of life coming out in large numbers.”

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{{^usCountry}} He also took an opportunity to attack the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). “There is immense disappointment with the DMK’s performance. The gap between their promises and delivery is evident and people are increasingly angry about issues of misgovernance, lack of accountability and tangible outcomes,” wrote the Prime Minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also took an opportunity to attack the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). “There is immense disappointment with the DMK’s performance. The gap between their promises and delivery is evident and people are increasingly angry about issues of misgovernance, lack of accountability and tangible outcomes,” wrote the Prime Minister. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Adding that the roadshow was filled with ‘unparalleled enthusiasm,’ Modi said, “It is clear that Tamil Nadu does not want any more of DMK’s misgovernance and corruption.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding that the roadshow was filled with ‘unparalleled enthusiasm,’ Modi said, “It is clear that Tamil Nadu does not want any more of DMK’s misgovernance and corruption.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The NDA will provide pro-people good governance to the State,” he added, and shared glimpses from the roadshow on his account. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The NDA will provide pro-people good governance to the State,” he added, and shared glimpses from the roadshow on his account. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the NDA alliance, BJP is contesting in 27 seats, with candidates including party chief Nainar Nagendhran in Sattur, MR Gandhi in Nagercoil, and Ananthan Ayyasamy in Vasudevanallur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the NDA alliance, BJP is contesting in 27 seats, with candidates including party chief Nainar Nagendhran in Sattur, MR Gandhi in Nagercoil, and Ananthan Ayyasamy in Vasudevanallur. {{/usCountry}}

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KRM Radhakrishnan (Tiruchendur), T Sivakumar (Colachel), GBS K Nagenthran (Ramanathapuram), S Vijayadharini (Velavancode), P Ramesh (Padmanabhapuram) were also present on the occasion.

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