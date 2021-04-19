PM reviews Covid-19 situation in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi while asking the administration to provide all assistance to people.

In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic, the Prime Minister laid emphasis on the need to increase efforts at every level.

During his review via video conferencing, Modi sought information from the Varanasi administration about testing, beds, medicines, vaccines, availability of oxygen and manpower deployed to treat Covid-19 patients, as well as the steps being taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Stressing on the importance of the vaccination drive, he asked the Varanasi administration to make all people above 45 years of age aware about it. Expressing his gratitude to all doctors and medical staff of the country, Modi said even in this hour of crisis, they were performing their duties faithfully.

Emphasising on the ‘test, track and treat’ strategy, the PM said that like the first wave, the same strategy has to be adopted to win against the virus in the second wave. “Learning from the experiences of the past year, we have to move forward cautiously,” he said.

Noting that the administration has set up the ‘Kashi COVID Response Centre’, Modi said other steps should also be carried out swiftly. He interacted with public representatives of Varanasi and appealed them to ensure that people follow the ‘do gaz ki doori, mask zaroori (maintaining two-yard distance and necessarily wearing mask) principle to keep the infection away.

Officials also informed the PM about a control-room set up for contact tracing, command and control centre with dedicated phone lines for helping the Covid-19 patients in home isolation, ambulances, telemedicine centres, and deployment of additional rapid response team in urban area.

Officials also informed the Prime Minister that so far, 198,383 people have been given the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 35,014 have received both doses. In Varanasi, over 7,000 Covid-19 tests were being conducted daily, officials told Modi.