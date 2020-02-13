e-paper
Home / India News / PM’s letter of appreciation to AI crew, health officials involved in Wuhan evacuation

PM’s letter of appreciation to AI crew, health officials involved in Wuhan evacuation

india Updated: Feb 13, 2020 20:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during an election campaign rally ahead of the State Assembly polls, at Dwarka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during an election campaign rally ahead of the State Assembly polls, at Dwarka.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter of appreciation to the Air India crew and health ministry officials involved in the evacuation of citizens of India and Maldives from the Chinese city of Wuhan following the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Thursday.

The letter would be handed over to the evacuation team, including Air India crew and Health Ministry officials, by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, the PMO statement said.

Air India had conducted an emergency evacuation operations from Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

“Despite being aware of the aforementioned severe situation in the region, the Air India sent two B-747 aircraft with teams of Air India as well as teams from Ministry of Health for two consecutive days, on January 31 and February 1, returning the next day,” the statement said.

