PM says states can make plans on lines of Gati Shakti for projects

The PM’s comments came while reviewing projects during the 40th PRAGATI meeting. Overall, eight projects pertaining to 14 states and the National Broadband Mission were reviewed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 40th PRAGATI meeting, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/PIB)
Updated on May 26, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said states may implement their own master plans along lines of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, said a government statement on Wednesday.

The PM’s comments came while reviewing projects during the 40th PRAGATI meeting here on Wednesday, the statement said. Overall, eight projects worth 59,900 crore pertaining to 14 states and the National Broadband Mission were reviewed during the meeting, the statement added.

The statement said that during a review of the broadband mission, the PM asked states to leverage the centralised Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal to ensure timely disposal of Right of Way (RoW) applications.

“This would expedite the implementation of the Mission. Parallelly, they should work to use technology for enhancing ‘ease of living’ of the common man,” the PM was quoted as saying in the statement.

The PM said that states may also formulate state level Gati Shakti master plans along the lines of the one at the Centre. “This can go a long way in better planning, identifying and addressing key issues and ensuring better coordination for timely execution of projects,” the statement read.

Of the eight projects reviewed during the meeting, there were two each from ministries of railways, road transport and highways, and petroleum and natural gas, and one each from the power ministry and department of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation.

The PM asked agencies working in the infrastructure sector to map their projects with the water bodies being developed under Amrit Sarovar scheme.

“This would be a win-win situation as the material dug out for the Amrit Sarovars can be utilised for civil works by the agencies,” the statement said.

In 39 editions of PRAGATI meetings so far, 311 projects having a total cost of 14.82 lakh crore have been reviewed.

