PM to flag off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat express during Gujarat visit

Prime minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express and lay foundation stones for several projects during his visit to poll-bound Gujarat on September 29 and 30. He will also inaugurate Phase I of the Ahmedabad Metro project and take a ride in both newly-launched trains, news agency ANI said quoting his office (PMO).

During his two-day visit to his home state the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for the world’s first Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) terminal in Bhavnagar and declare open the 36th National Games, which are being held for the first time in Gujarat.

Modi - who was chief minister of Gujarat for 13 years - will also inaugurate Phase I of DREAM City - a project to complement rapid growth of the diamond trading business in Surat.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a new broad gauge line which will make it easier for pilgrims to travel to Ambaji - the principal shrine of the goddess Arasuri Amba, who has been worshiped since the pre-Vedic period.

The prime minister will also visit and worship at the temple and attend a 'maha aarti' at Gabbar Tirtha. The PMO also stated that he will participate in 'Navratri' celebrations in Ahmedabad.