PM to inaugurate 1st station redeveloped through PPP mode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Gandhinagar capital railway station, the country’s first redeveloped railway station in line with the government’s plan to modernise railway stations through Public Private Partnerships, on July 16, the Prime Minister’s Officer said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Station has been provided with world class amenities, at par with modern airports. Special Care has been taken to make it a Divyang friendly station by providing it with a special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking space etc. The complete building is designed and provided with Green Building rating features. The state-of-the-art external façade will have daily theme based lighting with 32 themes. The station will also house a five star hotel,” the PMO said in a statement on Wednesday.

Station redevelopment is planned by leveraging real estate potential of separable land and air space in and around the stations, through private participation. These redeveloped hubs will be called “Railopolis.”

For the Gandhinagar Capital station, a Joint Venture SPV namely Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development company was formed with equity contribution of government of Gujarat and IRSDC in the ratio of 74:26 respectively.

The station facilities include segregated entry and exit through landscaped area, Divyang friendly special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking space, inter-faith prayer hall – a first on Indian Railways, dedicated exclusive art gallery with live LED wall display lounge. It also has state of the art external façade with daily theme-based lighting, vertical green wall -separate baby feeding room centralized AC waiting lounge with variable control.

HT in March reported Centre may first lease out 90 railway stations on Public Private Partnership basis through Indian Railways’ nodal agency for station redevelopment Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation.