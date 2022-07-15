PM to unveil 296-km UP expressway today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 296 km-long Bundelkhand Expressway in a programme in Jalaun district on Saturday, a state minister said on Friday.

The four-lane access-controlled green field expressway, built at a cost of ₹14,849 crore, will pave the way for the development of the backward regions of Bundelkhand, said the state’s industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Giving details about the preparations for the ceremony, Nandi said, around one lakh people will arrive by 1,500 buses to attend the event. Four government employees, including police personnel will travel with the people in each bus, he said.

In view of Covid-19, the health department has made arrangement for the rapid antigen test, he said.

To streamline the movement of the traffic, control room has been established and route chart has been prepared for the movement of the buses and vehicles to the programme spot, he said.

A police officer who did not wish to be named said the Special Protection Group (SPG) inspected the event spot.Police force from neighbouring districts have been deployed to manage the crowd.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Jalaun police has been directed to scan the 13 villages located near the programme spot, said the official.

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA from Orai assembly seat in Jalaun district, Gauri Shankar Verma said, “The preparation for the event is complete. People of Bundelkhand region are eagerly waiting for the opening of the expressway. People here supported BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election as well as 2022 assembly election, its return gift to them from the BJP government, he said.

The expressway connects the Bundelkhand area with Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) via the Agra- Lucknow expressway and Yamuna expressway. It is expected to cut down the travel time between Chitrakoot and Delhi to six hours, from the current 10-12 hours, according to state government officials familiar with the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It also means a significant boost for projects coming up in the UP Defence Corridor, minister Gupta said.

According to minister Gupta, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inspect the expressway and also plant a sapling after the inauguration.

Awanish Kumar Awasthi, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), said Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone for the expressway on February 29, 2020 in Chitrakoot district. The project was completed in 29 months despite challenges emanating from the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

The expressway starts near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district and merges with Agra- Lucknow expressway near Kudrail village in Etawah district. It passes through Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah districts, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Awasthi said the expressway would give thrust to agriculture, commerce, tourism and industrial sectors in the Bundelkhand region. It would also give a thrust to handloom industry, food processing, dairy, storage and traditional medium and small-scale industrial units, he added.

The four-lane expressway – expandable up to six lanes, has four railway over bridges, 14 large bridges, 266 small bridges, 18 flyovers, six toll plazas and 7 ramp plazas.

Meanwhile, PM Modi took to his Twitter to talk about the event. “Tomorrow, 16th July is a special day for my sisters and brothers of the Bundelkhand region. At a programme in Jalaun district, the Bundelkhand Expressway will be inaugurated. This project will boost the local economy and connectivity.” Modi tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON