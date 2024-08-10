PM-led Cabinet approves 8 new railway projects worth 24,657 crore

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved eight projects of the ministry of railways with a total estimated cost of around Rs.24,657 crore. (Representative Photo)

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the projects will cover 14 districts in seven states, including Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, and West Bengal.

“The eight major new railway line route projects approved by the union cabinet include Gunupur-Therubali (New Line), Junagarh-Nabrangpur, Badampahar-Kandujhargarh, Bangriposi-Gorumahisani, Malkangiri-Pandurangapuram (via Bhadrachalam), Buramara-Chakulia, Jalna-Jalgaon, and Bikramshila-Katareah,” he said.

The new line proposals will provide direct connectivity and improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways, a statement issued by the government said.

Vaishnaw said that these projects are in line with PM Modi’s Vision of a New India, which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment/self-employment opportunities.

The minister added that these railway routes will not only bring economic benefits but also bring in employment opportunities.

The government said that with these projects, 64 new stations will be constructed, providing enhanced connectivity to six aspirational districts—East Singhbum, Bhadadri Kothagudem, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, and Rayagada—approximately 510 villages and about four million population.

“Ajanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage site, will be connected to the Indian Railway Network, facilitating a large number of tourists,” the statement added.

These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertiliser, coal, iron ore, steel, cement, bauxite, limestone, aluminum powder, granite, ballast, containers, etc.

The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 143 MTPA (million tonnes per annum). The railways, being an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics costs for the country, reduce oil imports (32.20 crore liters), and lower CO2 emissions (0.87 million tonnes), which is equivalent to plantations of 3.5 crore trees.

“We are redeveloping 1,300 stations and adding 5,000 km of tracks every year. PM’s focus is also on manufacturing more than 1,200 locos every year,” said a railway official.